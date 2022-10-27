Prince Harry's Memoir Date Released — See The Cover Of The 'Spare'

Random House described the memoir as “raw, unflinching” and “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

In July 2021, the red-headed royal gave some details about his latest endeavor.

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," he announced. "I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."