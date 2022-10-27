Prince Harry's Memoir Date Released — See The Cover Of The 'Spare'
Prince Harry's memoir has finally been announced. The book, which will drop on January 10, will be called Spare.
“Penguin Random House is honored to be publishing Prince Harry’s candid and emotionally powerful story for readers everywhere,” Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said in a press release. “He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world.”
The 38-year-old previously shared he would donate a portion of the proceeds to charity, but Random House imprint announced he will also donate $1.5 million to Sentebale, an organization he founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in honor of their mothers' legacies. He will also give £300,000 to WellChild, "a charity that provides care for seriously ill children and young people in the United Kingdom, founded in 1977," according to the website.
Random House described the memoir as “raw, unflinching” and “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”
In July 2021, the red-headed royal gave some details about his latest endeavor.
"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," he announced. "I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."
As OK! previously reported, Harry decided to change things up in order to not hurt his family.
“They’ve both agreed to reach a neutral ground by softening the parts on [King] Charles III and adding intimate details about [Queen Elizabeth II‘s] legacy," a source revealed.
For more on the royal family, tune into the new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below!