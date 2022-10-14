Prince Harry Will Be 'Cut Off From Royal Life' If Bombshell Memoir Exposes Family Secrets, King Charles III In Panic Mode
In crisis mode. King Charles III is panicking over Prince Harry's highly-anticipated memoir as he tries to "bury some secrets forever" before the Duke of Sussex goes public with his story.
"The king has issued a firm warning to Harry that if he rats him out in any way in the book, Harry's whole family will be stripped of their titles. And he'll be cut off from royal life for good!" said a source to Radar.
"Charles has gone into severe crisis-management mode," continued the source. "He knows that Harry holds the key to a closet full of dark secrets. It goes way deeper than simply Harry calling Charles on TV a bad father."
Harry, 38, was reportedly given an ultimatum: Ditch his explosive $20 million tell-all or there will be "no trust" within the royal family — with all ties being torn for good.
The Head of state is fearful that "whatever Harry spills could now jeopardize his reign" following the September death of Queen Elizabeth II, said the source.
It seems Harry's second thoughts about his book were sparked by his grandmother's passing, as he realized he may offend the Royal family more than intended and that some chapters may now be deemed insensitive.
"There have been last-minute additions about the queen's legacy," said the Radar sources of changes made, "and he's also toned down some parts about Charles."
And while Harry may be trying to shelve his book to salvage whatever relationships he has left with his estranged family, it seems to be too little too late. "The book is done and it will come out — with or without Harry," a source dished to OK!. "Currently, he is updating it to include the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, but there have been zero discussions about killing the book. Zero."
Harry and Charles have been at odds for a while now, with their relationship only worsening when he and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping back from their senior royal duties in 2020.
The red-headed prince touched on their father-son dynamic one year after Megxit, claiming Charles stopped taking his calls after hearing of the couple's plan to transition of out of their royal duties.
OK! reported Charles is holding off on deciding whether his grandchildren Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, will be given royal titles until their dad releases what is expected to be a jaw-dropping book — which does not have a publication date.