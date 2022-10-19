Royal Revision! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Agreed To Soften Parts About King Charles III In Documentary & Memoir, Spills Source
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to make minor tweaks to their upcoming memoir and Netflix documentary series.
“They’ve both agreed to reach a neutral ground by softening the parts on [King] Charles III and adding intimate details about [Queen Elizabeth II‘s] legacy," a source revealed to a news publication on Wednesday, October 19.
The dynamic duo plans to keep information "interesting without crossing a line" out of respect for Harry's beloved grandmother — who died at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8 — continued the source.
Harry's historical narrative was announced in July 2021, less than one year after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a $100 million deal with Netflix to create informational documentaries, movies and children's series.
Though a release date for both projects has not yet been announced, OK! reported Queen Elizabeth's passing caused a setback in the series of events, as the couple is now rethinking their bombshell plans.
The source also noted how impactful Harry's strong relationship with his wife has been throughout this tumultuous time period in their life.
“He’s so grateful to Meghan for her input and they make all of these big decisions together, so of course there’s that balancing act of weighing up pros and cons to consider,” dished the insider. “And it goes the other way, too — he’s equally involved in her big picture, they’re very much at one that way and maintain they always will be.”
Although the parents-of-two want to uphold respect towards their royal family members — particularly the United Kingdom's new King — both Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, also want to ensure their voices are not silenced as they walk on egg shells to maintain strict boundaries surrounding the throne.
“Meghan moved to America to have a voice and feels it’s important for Harry to speak up about matters close to his heart, including his family,” a second insider continued to explain regarding the couple's decision to step down from their royal roles in 2020 — which put major strains on their relationships with their royal relatives.