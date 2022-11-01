The Royal Family Learned Of Prince Harry's Memoir Title & Release Date 'Just Ahead' Of Its Formal Announcement: Report

No time to Spare!

Despite long-standing rumors surrounding a potential memoir from royal Prince Harry, it seems Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace were given little notice about his new book, Spare, learning about its title and release date "just ahead" of its announcement On Thursday, October 27.

Even pertaining to the subject of the book — which is described to be a “publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” per publisher Penguin Random House — it seems the Royal Family has yet to see a manuscript.