Buckingham Palace Concerned Prince Harry 'Sexed Up' Memoir With Juicy Revelations Following Subpar First Draft
As the January release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir approaches, a source revealed the Duke of Sussex has been "revisiting" the book frequently to tweak several sections, leading to concerns he may be adding new, juicy revelations into the highly anticipated tell-all after publishers were less than impressed with the first draft.
"The book has been back and forth between Harry and JR Moehringer and the publishers a few times," the source spilled, referring to Harry's ghost-writer. "They wanted more than was in the first draft, and then Harry wanted to refine things after the Queen passed away."
"But there has been extra toing and froing that people don’t know about," the source continued. "This is because the publishers wanted more areas covered and more detail on some things that were already included."
Added the source, "There is a real concern that that means Harry has had to sex up the book and include revelations that even he might not even be that comfortable with."
As OK! previously reported, earlier this week, Penguin Random House announced Harry's memoir, aptly titled Spare, will hit shelves on Friday, January 10.
"Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the 20th Century; two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror," the publishing house wrote. "As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling. For Harry, this is his story at last."
And despite the palace's growing concerns about what exactly will be revealed about the Royal family in the memoir, another source claimed Harry didn't write the book to hurt his loved ones, but instead, he did it for himself.
"You can't kind of always live your life trying to make your family or your siblings happy," the second source explained. "You have to choose your own happiness."
The source spoke with The Sun on Harry having to spice up his memoir. A separate source told The Telegraph the Duke of Sussex was choosing happiness by penning the book.