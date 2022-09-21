Take Caution: Prince Harry Warned To Ditch $20 Million Memoir Or There Will Be 'No Trust' With Royal Family

Though Prince Harry as able to connect again with his estranged family in light of Queen Elizabeth II's death, any progress made in repairing those relationships will be destroyed if he chooses to release his $20 million memoir.

Royal expert and ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brow believes the only way Harry may have a chance at weaseling his way back into the family will be if he ditches his deal with his publishing company, Penguin Random House. She gave her input on the Tuesday, September 20, episode of Lorraine.