Prince William 'Struggled' With Prince Harry's Royal Family Departure, Author Says

Despite remaining publicly tight-lipped surrounding the Royal Family drama, Prince William, reportedly “struggled” with younger brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from royal life, according to Vanity Fair‘s royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl.

Earlier this week, Nicholl, who recently penned a new book entitled The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, got candid about the state of the famous siblings’ relationship, revealing that the pair’s once-close connection, partially strengthened after the 1997 passing of their mother, Princess Diana, “is not what it once was.”

"The impact of Harry leaving [is] possibly one of the reasons why William has struggled so much with this," the author said, adding that his departure was also and “an immediate impact on William, his wife, Kate [Middleton], and their young children” especially in the form of “an increased workload almost overnight.”