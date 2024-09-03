Prince Harry 'Missed an Opportunity' to End Yearslong Feud With Prince William After Attending Uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' Funeral
Prince Harry and Prince William recently reunited at their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' memorial service on Wednesday, August 28, but royal experts don't think grief helped the princes mend their relationship.
"The brothers were at the back of the church, apart," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told an outlet. "They neither spoke to each other nor were seen looking at each other."
Harry's memoir, Spare, drove a wedge between the duke and William.
It's believed that the siblings aren't communicating with each other as the tension between them worsens.
"Prince William and Harry are currently not on speaking terms, and everything was carefully choreographed so that they wouldn’t have to interact with each other," Kinsey Schofield noted. "There was nothing joint about this appearance. It was two family members showing their respect in a personal capacity. Off duty."
Aside from their rivalry, new copies of Spare are set to be released in the fall, but it's been reported that the duke hasn't added any additional details to the book.
"Prince Harry has done irreparable damage to his relationship with his brother," Schofield shared. "Harry can deny his intention in hurting members of his family through the release of Spare, but quotes like, ‘his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mommy, fading with time.’ That was unnecessary and cruel. That came from a place of envy and bitterness."
In Spare, Harry painted William as ill-tempered, and the anecdotes painted the future king in a negative light.
"With a paperback release of Spare due in October, I think Harry really missed an opportunity to update the book with a sincere apology for all the hurt that he’s caused," Schofield added.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's American Dream Has 'Lost Its Way' 4 Years After Couple Left the Royal Family
- Prince Harry Becoming a 'Part-Time' Royal Would 'Disobey' Queen Elizabeth's Wishes
- Prince Harry Stayed at Princess Diana's Childhood Home During Secret Visit to the U.K. for His Uncle's Funeral
OK! previously reported a source confirmed "the contents of the book are unchanged."
"Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter… to the paperback," an insider claimed before the second iteration of the project was confirmed, adding it would be out "later this year or early next when the hardcover sales have ended."
Despite the source claims, a rep for Harry confirmed they were "not true."
Aside from Spare, William is prioritizing caring for Kate Middleton as she battles cancer.
"Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan [Markle] create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as her mental health," a source shared.
"Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time," the insider noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As Kate undergoes chemotherapy, William is expected to protect her peace.
"William was sick and tired of seeing how triggered and anxious Kate would become every time Meghan and Harry would do or say something that negatively impacted them — no matter how subtle — and as soon as he suggested it, Kate agreed it was vital for them all," the source said.
Experts spoke to Fox News Digitial.