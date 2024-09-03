Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's American Dream Has 'Lost Its Way' 4 Years After Couple Left the Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned to Hollywood after leaving the royal fold in 2020, but four years after their "Megxit" scandal, royalists continue to wonder if the couple can thrive in the U.S. without the monarchy.
Commentator Caroline Aston claimed the couple's "American dream has lost its way."
In 2023, the Sussexes were branded as "grifters" by a Spotify executive, and the critique led to the pair being called a "flop." Even though the Sussexes had a rocky year in the entertainment industry, the pair has yet to rejoin the royal fold.
"He's offered to do a little light royal work, zero publicity of course, zero balcony appearances. How likely is that? There would be a piranha fish fest going on the moment he set foot on our shores," Aston told GB News about Harry potentially coming back to the U.K.
Despite being criticized by their peers, the couple is continuing to build their careers in the U.S. However, rumors began to swirl when Harry's Chief-of-staff, Josh Kettler, stepped down from his role after just three months.
"A revolving door of staff seems to be the norm for Harry and Meghan," royal commentator Helena Chard said. "Eighteen members of their staff have departed their team."
"Sometimes introducing new staff to a team can keep ideas alive, but this is an unusually high turnover of staff and highlights that something is wrong," Chard added.
- Prince Harry Becoming a 'Part-Time' Royal Would 'Disobey' Queen Elizabeth's Wishes
- Prince Harry Stayed at Princess Diana's Childhood Home During Secret Visit to the U.K. for His Uncle's Funeral
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Would Have to 'Apologize' to King Charles and Prince William in Order to End Rift: 'They Need the Royals'
In 2021, the Duchess of Sussex denied the rumor that she bullied royal staffers, but Kettler's exit led to the allegations resurfacing.
"The sad thing is all these employees have been chosen carefully," Chard explained. "They have previously excelled working for demanding bosses in high-performing companies and environments. I can only believe that Harry and Meghan are tricky customers and make it near impossible for their staff to excel in their roles."
"The Prince and Princess of Wales, and in fact, all the working royal family, seem to keep good relations, trust and communication with their staff," Chard pointed out. "They do not have a high turnover of staff. They steer a tight ship, and are very focused, workwise. This filters into their employees' support and work ethic."
In April, royal private secretary Samantha Cohen revealed the Sussexes had a low employee retention rate during their time in the U.K.
"Josh Kettler is the guy who's meant to guide Prince Harry in particular through what has been described as the next phase of his life," correspondent Cameron Walker told GB News. "I have contacted their team in California and here in London and have been met with silence — but reports claim that he quit."
"He started just a week before Harry and Meghan went to Nigeria back in May, he also accompanied Prince Harry here in London for the Invictus Games 10th anniversary service at St Paul's Cathedral. But it's a huge distraction," Walker noted. "We do have an upcoming Colombia visit from the couple. And it begs the question, why is it he quit after just three months?"