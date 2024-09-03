Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's American Dream Has 'Lost Its Way' 4 Years After Couple Left the Royal Family

Commentator Caroline Aston claimed the couple's "American dream has lost its way."

In 2023, the Sussexes were branded as "grifters" by a Spotify executive, and the critique led to the pair being called a "flop." Even though the Sussexes had a rocky year in the entertainment industry, the pair has yet to rejoin the royal fold.

"He's offered to do a little light royal work, zero publicity of course, zero balcony appearances. How likely is that? There would be a piranha fish fest going on the moment he set foot on our shores," Aston told GB News about Harry potentially coming back to the U.K.