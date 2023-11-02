Prince Harry Is Now 'Dependent' on Meghan Markle After Moving to California

According to an insider, Harry wants to move to the East Coast to make visiting London and his loved ones easier. OK! previously reported the Sussexes were eyeing a lavish property in Los Angeles County, but Harry had a different plan in mind.

"Harry was all gung-ho for the Malibu move a few months ago. Yes, it was Meghan's idea, but he was excited about it. It feels odd that now he wants out of that Californian life and is suggesting they buy a place in New York instead. It's almost like he's trying to sabotage things because it makes zero logical sense," the source told a publication.