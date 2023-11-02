Prince Harry Is Now 'Dependent' on Meghan Markle After Moving to California
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal lives in the U.K. back in 2020, and since then, the parents settled down in Montecito, Calif. The Sussexes are now enjoying their new reality in the U.S., but royal expert Phil Dampier thinks the Duke of Sussex misses his buddies in England.
Dampier told an outlet that the prince immigrating to America was "a massive cost for Harry."
"Not only has he lost his family, his royal status and military connections, but he’s also lost a lot of friends," he continued.
The commentator speculated that Harry doesn't have a group of cronies on the West Coast.
"I get the impression he hasn't got a circle of drinking buddies he can unwind within Montecito, which has a population of older people, and I'm sure that takes its toll," Dampier shared. "[Harry] is dependent on Meghan for his social life."
According to an insider, Harry wants to move to the East Coast to make visiting London and his loved ones easier. OK! previously reported the Sussexes were eyeing a lavish property in Los Angeles County, but Harry had a different plan in mind.
"Harry was all gung-ho for the Malibu move a few months ago. Yes, it was Meghan's idea, but he was excited about it. It feels odd that now he wants out of that Californian life and is suggesting they buy a place in New York instead. It's almost like he's trying to sabotage things because it makes zero logical sense," the source told a publication.
Although the Sussexes benefit professionally from their proximity to Tinseltown, Harry would have to drive almost 94 miles to the Los Angeles airport to take a flight that is a little over 10 hours.
The pal shared that Harry is "all about making face-to-face contact" to build "meaningful" relationships, but their zip code makes it difficult to maintain the bonds he has on the other side of the pond.
"She says maybe once they've made a success of things in Hollywood, they can look at getting a place in New York," the source added.
Aside from being far away from Britain, the duo was evicted from Frogmore Cottage earlier this year, and it's rumored the veteran went house hunting in London to replace the royal estate.
"There is a divide between the couple on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this," a source told a publication.
"Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the U.K., they will purchase that themselves," they noted.
Harry hopes to spend time frequently in his hometown, but royalists don't envision the Suits star will return to the European nation.
"She feels that England rejected her, she rejects it and finds it cold and boring," Tina Brown said during a Sky News Australia appearance. "There is nothing in it for her and she loves the Hollywood scene and that's where she wants to be."
Dampier spoke to Fabulous Magazine.