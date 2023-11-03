Prince Harry Is 'Isolated' and 'Lonely' in California as He Helps Meghan Markle Chase Her Hollywood Dreams
Is Prince Harry regretting immigrating to the U.S.? The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, fled the U.K. in 2020, but royal experts wonder if Harry is struggling with navigating his new life in Tinseltown.
Royal expert Phil Dampier discussed the Sussexes' new reality in California during a GB News appearance, and he alluded to the duke missing his U.K. circle.
“I'm told on good authority that he's quite lonely. He's quite isolated in California," Dampier shared.
“Maybe that's part of Meghan's plan to isolate him from his friends as well as his family," the commentator added. "I just don't feel that he's got a group of mates to go out and have a few beers with and unwind and relax, and talk about matey men things that we all like to do down the pub."
Before their wedding, Meghan was a working actress and starred in the legal drama Suits, but she retired from acting in 2017 to commit to her new role as duchess. Since relocating to the U.S., the Sussexes have relied on their royal titles and Meghan's experience in entertainment.
“He's become completely dependent on her for his social life and when we see him and things like the Beyoncé concert, basketball matches and things like that Formula One he was at," the journalist shared. "He always seems to be with sort of corporate types, people that he works with."
“He doesn't seem to be with a group of mates and I think this is having quite an effect on him and…when you think Christmas is coming out next month," he continued.
Aside from being away from his buddies, Harry hasn't spent the holidays with the royal family since his explosive 2020 "Megxit" scandal.
“It’s been the third Christmas he hasn't seen his family. I think he's becoming quite lonely and quite isolated," Dampier noted. "I don't have any information about him wanting to move back here, but I think it's starting to take its toll on him.”
OK! previously reported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted looking at a property in Los Angeles County, but an anonymous insider claimed Harry wants to migrate to the East Coast to make traveling to London easier.
"Harry was all gung-ho for the Malibu move a few months ago. Yes, it was Meghan's idea, but he was excited about it. It feels odd that now he wants out of that Californian life and is suggesting they buy a place in New York instead. It's almost like he's trying to sabotage things because it makes zero logical sense," a source told an outlet.
The source revealed that Harry is "all about making face-to-face contact" to build "meaningful" connections but being based in Montecito, Calif., makes it difficult for Harry to fly to see his loved ones.
"She says maybe once they've made a success of things in Hollywood, they can look at getting a place in New York," the source continued.
Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan were evicted from Frogmore Cottage, and it's rumored that Harry is considering buying an estate in his hometown to replace their royal residence.
"There is a divide between the couple on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this," an insider said in an interview.
"Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the U.K., they will purchase that themselves," the pal added.