Prince Harry Is 'Isolated' and 'Lonely' in California as He Helps Meghan Markle Chase Her Hollywood Dreams

Royal expert Phil Dampier discussed the Sussexes' new reality in California during a GB News appearance, and he alluded to the duke missing his U.K. circle.

“I'm told on good authority that he's quite lonely. He's quite isolated in California," Dampier shared.

“Maybe that's part of Meghan's plan to isolate him from his friends as well as his family," the commentator added. "I just don't feel that he's got a group of mates to go out and have a few beers with and unwind and relax, and talk about matey men things that we all like to do down the pub."