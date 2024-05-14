Prince William's New Military Role Is the 'Nail in the Coffin' for Prince Harry's Royal Career
Prince William recently became the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, and insiders think the recent appointment is a snub to Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex spent 10 years in the army and did two tours of Afghanistan — and before leaving the royal fold, many royalists assumed he would take on the position.
“Harry has been stripped of security, stripped of his HRH title, denied a meeting with his father, and now his brother — who loathes him — is being made head of his old regiment," a source told an outlet. "He was not deliberately humiliated last week, but his lack of significance as a member of the royal family was highlighted."
"It’s notable that the king didn’t send a message of support for Harry’s celebration of ten years of the Invictus Games — and even more notable that he found time to meet David Beckham but not his own son," the source continued of the King's alleged meeting with the soccer star. "Making William head of the Army Air Corps was previously announced, but the timing of the handover is the final nail in the coffin. The message that he is now just another outsider could not be any clearer.”
King Charles bestowed the title upon the Prince of Wales on Monday, May 13, during a military ceremony, and the gathering occurred just five days after the Duke of Sussex celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in London.
“A charitable explanation could be that Harry sent an informal request direct to his dad rather than going through the formal channels which got missed,'' an insider explained. "But it doesn’t really add up. I hate to say it, but it feels a bit like the Palace gaslighting Harry because the simple facts are everyone knew Harry was here last week and wanted to see Charles."
Although Charles saw Harry in February, William and his brother haven't been in the same room since His Majesty's coronation ceremony.
“Charles is very aware of how William feels about the whole Harry situation and he has to respect his position, because he is the Prince of Wales, so a fudge that it was all down to a c--- up could suit everybody," a friend shared.
Although Harry is often celebrated for his years of service, Charles praised William's three years as a search and rescue pilot for the Royal Air Force.
Charles praised William as a “very good pilot indeed” adding, “I do hope you’ll go from strength to strength with the Prince of Wales as your new Colonel-in-Chief. I can’t tell you how proud it has made me to have been involved with you all this time.”
Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe noted that Charles' decision to celebrate William after failing to see Harry during his U.K. visit was indicative of the status of their feud.
“William’s appointment as the head of Prince Harry’s old regiment is a bitter kick in the teeth for Prince Harry. It really will have got under his skin as [flying Apaches] was one of the few things he actually excelled at," Larcombe stated. "Plus, the sight of William and his father so closely and visibly united today makes a striking parallel to the events of last week, where Charles went to great lengths to avoid being seen with Harry.”
