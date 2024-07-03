Kate Middleton and Prince Harry Are 'Separated' With 'No Sign of a Bridge' to Repair Their Fractured Relationship

Kate is expected to lean on a small circle of trusted friends and family, but Andrews alluded to Harry not being a part of that group.

"With his new life in the U.S., high-profile TV appearances and a scathing book to boot, it is unlikely that Harry's shoulder will be one Kate has sought to cry on," Andrews penned. "But, there lies the rub."

"Surely illness is one of the most powerful reasons to reunite and to put the past firmly in the history books? Instead, the wedge appears to be even larger, with no sign of a bridge to connect the pair," she continued.