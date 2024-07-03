Kate Middleton and Prince Harry Are 'Separated' With 'No Sign of a Bridge' to Repair Their Fractured Relationship
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry once shared a close bond, but things slowly unraveled when the Duke of Sussex left the royal fold in 2020.
Despite the Princess of Wales battling cancer, insiders think her condition isn't enough to end their rift. According to Emily Andrews, the duo is "separated" with "no sign of a bridge" to repair their relationship.
"What has kept her going are her family and friends rallying round," Andrews wrote. "Though sadly, the same can't be said for her brother-in-law, who she was once close to. Now she's faced with her darkest days, where has Harry been?"
In Harry & Meghan, the American-based royal threw jabs at the Wales' union and Meghan Markle famously branded the princess as "formal."
Kate is expected to lean on a small circle of trusted friends and family, but Andrews alluded to Harry not being a part of that group.
"With his new life in the U.S., high-profile TV appearances and a scathing book to boot, it is unlikely that Harry's shoulder will be one Kate has sought to cry on," Andrews penned. "But, there lies the rub."
"Surely illness is one of the most powerful reasons to reunite and to put the past firmly in the history books? Instead, the wedge appears to be even larger, with no sign of a bridge to connect the pair," she continued.
OK! previously reported a source claimed the Sussexes want the future queen to make progress as she undergoes chemotherapy.
“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but, sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” a source said. “They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate, and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”
When the mom-of-three first revealed she has cancer, Harry and Meghan released a statement in support of her.
"They’ve jointly reached out to send well-wishes, but they’re still not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response,” the source admitted. However, they noted that the Wales' silence “hasn’t stopped them from trying to connect.”
Royal commentator Christopher Andersen hinted at Prince William being focused on Kate and King Charles' health instead of ending his feud with Harry.
"The King and the Princess of Wales’s cancer battles have made it easier for both King Charles III and Prince William to put Harry out of their minds," Andersen told an outlet. "They are both shunning him now because they can’t afford not to — they simply can’t handle the distraction."
"Charles and Harry aren’t speaking, period," Andersen claimed. "The fallout from Spare has been eclipsed by Kate’s and the king’s cancer battles. King Charles and William hadn’t got the time to worry about whether Harry would take more potshots at them. Harry has already gotten the message that there are consequences for his attacks on the royals; his entire family has turned its back on him."
