Prince Harry and Prince William's Decision to Avoid Each Other at Uncle's Funeral Shows the 'Damage Is Done'
Prince Harry and Prince William were reunited at Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral on Wednesday, August 28, but honoring their late uncle didn't put an end to their yearslong feud.
Initially, outlets reported the Duke of Sussex wouldn't attend the gathering to avoid drama, but a friend was “very happy to confirm both princes were there."
"Like most families, you're always going to have the people you don't wish to speak with," commentator Claire Pearsall told GB News.
"It's also not the occasion for those two to have some kind of either confrontation argument or great big making up, because you take away from the fact that they were there to celebrate the life of a family member," Pearsall continued. "It wasn't about them, it was about somebody else."
According to host Stephen Dixon, the "damage is done" between the two princes. In Harry's memoir, Spare, he painted the Prince of Wales as ill-tempered and violent, and the project widened the wedge between him and William.
"I just think it's a bit sad, on an occasion like that you'd think they could have a polite chat. We're not expecting a huge hug and makeup but have a chat," Dixon said.
"Just try and see if there's any way of actually having a relationship," he added. "They're in the same church, they should be able to perhaps sit together, have a brief chat with each other, maybe opening the door so they can get back."
- Estranged Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry Avoided Each Other and 'Kept Their Distance' at Uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' Funeral in the U.K.
- Palace Whispers Exposed: King Charles' Courtier's Cruel Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Revealed
- Princess Beatrice Could 'Initiate Peace' Between Prince Harry, Prince William and King Charles After Yearslong Rift
Aside from celebrating Fellowes' legacy, William is focused on Kate Middleton's cancer treatment, and as OK! previously reported, a source claimed the Waleses are determined to ignore the Sussexes' drama amid her health crisis.
"Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as her mental health," a source claimed.
"Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time," the insider continued.
Kate took six months away from the spotlight to prioritize her recovery, and William continues to be fiercely protective of her peace and privacy.
"William was sick and tired of seeing how triggered and anxious Kate would become every time Meghan and Harry would do or say something that negatively impacted them — no matter how subtle — and as soon as he suggested it, Kate agreed it was vital for them all," the source claimed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When Kate went on medical leave, royal watchers wondered if the Duke of Sussex would temporarily take on royal duties, however, royal experts predicted William was blocking Harry from working for The Crown.
"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told an outlet.