Prince Harry & Prince William's Relationship Still Too 'Strained' For Reconciliation To Happen At Coronation, Insider Shares
Though Prince Harry and Prince William will come face-to-face for the first time in months at King Charles' coronation, insiders believe the close quarters won't do anything to mend their rift.
"Things are strained," a royal source spilled to an outlet, pointing out that when Harry last visited to the U.K., he allegedly made no effort to see his older brother.
While the siblings may be be able to hash things out one day, another source admitted, "I don't think the coronation and a big conversation can be conflated."
As OK! previously shared, "To Di For Daily" podcast host Kinsey Schofield believes Harry and William haven't communicated since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, so she predicted there won't be "warm interactions" between the two.
In fact, it's been revealed that Harry and the Princes of Wales won't even be near each other for the historic May 6 ceremony.
"We know that palace staff is planning every entry, exit, and seat with the battling brothers in mind," Schofield told one news outlet. "The palace's ultimate objective is to avoid conflict."
Other than Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, it's unlikely that Harry will receive a warm welcome from any member of the royal family, as Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell noted to a publication that "the Windsors don’t forgive" and hold grudges instead.
The awkwardness of the situation is likely why the Duke of Sussex won't be making an extended stay in England.
"After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King’s coronation, but it will only be a fleeting visit," a source told another publication. "Organizers have been told Harry won’t be attending the concert with the rest of the royal family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event."
The short stay may also be due to the fact that Harry will have little support, as Meghan Markle is staying put in California with their two children.
