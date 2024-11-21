'Protective' Prince Harry Often Puts Meghan Markle's 'Feelings Above His Own'

Harry's trips allowed the veteran to bring attention to his passions instead of his rift with the royal family.

"Attending alone, we always tend to see the best of Harry when he's appearing solo," Stanton added. "Harry absolutely comes into his own. He's got this massive smile, he's beaming from ear to ear, portraying his enjoyment and his happiness."

"We know this is authentic and a genuine emotion from him. His whole face is engaged, the crow's feet at the side of the eyes are there," he shared.