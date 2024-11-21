or
'Protective' Prince Harry Often Puts Meghan Markle's 'Feelings Above His Own'

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rumored to be separating professionally.

By:

Nov. 21 2024, Published 10:54 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry, who has been preparing for the 2025 Invictus Games, continues to attend events without Meghan Markle.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle often supports Prince Harry's Invictus Games gatherings.

"Here on his own, he is completely engaged with what he is doing and who he is meeting," body language expert Darren Stanton said after Harry attended a football game in Canada without his wife.

"His passion here is incredibly visible, which isn't surprising given the Invictus Games has a huge place in his heart and is a venture he is extremely dedicated to," Stanton added.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is focused on building American Riviera Orchard.

Harry's trips allowed the veteran to bring attention to his passions instead of his rift with the royal family.

"Attending alone, we always tend to see the best of Harry when he's appearing solo," Stanton added. "Harry absolutely comes into his own. He's got this massive smile, he's beaming from ear to ear, portraying his enjoyment and his happiness."

"We know this is authentic and a genuine emotion from him. His whole face is engaged, the crow's feet at the side of the eyes are there," he shared.

Harry appeared comfortable while at a Canadian football game on November 18 even without Meghan by his side.

"There's nothing fake about his expression here. There's a high degree of animation, with him appearing to do a fist bump to someone in the crowd," Stanton noticed. "He's completely relaxed and focused on what needs to be done. He can focus on being himself and on interacting with those around him."

Prince Harry

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have ongoing security concerns about the U.K.

Despite the Sussexes' decision to attend events separately in recent weeks, Meghan is expected to accompany Harry at the 2025 games.

However, the Invictus Games will take place in the U.K. in 2027, and experts predict the Duchess of Sussex will avoid returning to the region.

OK! previously reported commentator Lee Cohen thinks the mom-of-two will "make an excuse" not to travel to Birmingham.

"From all of the accounts that I've read, Harry will be coming solo without Meghan," Cohen told GB News. "It would be a convenient excuse to dodge a potentially chilly reception, wouldn't it?"

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle returned to Europe for the 2024 Invictus Games.

Host Nana Akua later hinted at the Sussexes losing their royal security being a reason Meghan will stay home in California.

"Security concerns? She's living in the United States, where people bear arms all the time," Akuna added. "We saw what almost happened to Donald Trump, and thank goodness he's still with us."

"It just seems a bit absurd for them to say, 'Oh, it's security.' They live in America," she said.

In a documentary, Harry shared his fears for Meghan's safety while in the U.K.

“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said in the Tabloids on Trial. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Stanton spoke to GB News.

