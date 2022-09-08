Queen Elizabeth II Dies: How The News Unfolded Around The World
On Thursday, September 8, England's longest-running monarch, Queen Elizabeth, passed away at age 96.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace confirmed. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Shortly after passing, her successor to the throne, Prince Charles, released a statement.
"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," shared the father-of-two. "I know her loss will be deeply felt through the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."
Scroll down to catch up on all the coverage surrounding the tragedy.
Queen Elizabeth Dead At 96, England Starts To Mourn Longest-Serving Monarch
His Majesty: Royal Family Declares Titles To King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Following Death of Queen Elizabeth II
'His Majesty The King' Releases Statement After Elizabeth's Passing
Queen Elizabeth II’s Most Memorable Style Moments Through The Years
Inside Queen Elizabeth's Secret Fight For Her Life In Months Leading Up To Her Death At 96
Prince William & Queen Elizabeth's Scandal-Plagued Son Prince Andrew Looked Concerned When They Arrive At Balmoral Before News Of Her Death
BANISHED? Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Did NOT Travel To Balmoral To Say Goodbye To Queen Elizabeth Before Her Death
Snubbed Even In Death? Royal Family Didn't Wait For Prince Harry To Arrive At Balmoral Before Announcing Queen's Passing
Royal Officials To Enact Operation Unicorn Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death In Scotland
Double Rainbow Shines Above Buckingham Palace Around Time Of Queen's Death
Together 'Til The End: Inside Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip's Decades-Long Love Story
The White House Sends Condolences Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death As President Joe Biden Prepares To Make A Statement
'Well Done, Your Majesty': Big Names From Across The World Mourn Queen Elizabeth