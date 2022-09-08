OK Magazine
Queen Elizabeth II Dies: How The News Unfolded Around The World

Sep. 8 2022

On Thursday, September 8, England's longest-running monarch, Queen Elizabeth, passed away at age 96.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace confirmed. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Shortly after passing, her successor to the throne, Prince Charles, released a statement.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," shared the father-of-two. "I know her loss will be deeply felt through the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Scroll down to catch up on all the coverage surrounding the tragedy.

