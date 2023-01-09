Prince Harry Shares Queen Elizabeth Wasn't 'Surprised' By His Royal Exit: 'I Think She Was Sad It Got To That Point'

“I had many, many conversations with her both in the U.K. over the years,” he added. “She knew what was going on. She knew how hard it was. I don’t know whether she was in a position to be able to change it.”

The 38-year-old insisted he didn't want to leave his family behind, but ultimately, his family wasn't willing to compromise.

“We were trying to find a different way to work, but for one reason or another, despite the fact that it already exists within the family, we weren’t allowed to do things slightly differently,” Harry said. “To still perform and work and support and represent the monarchy, but to be financially independent, to remove the supposed public interest, which the [British] tabloids had used repeatedly to invade every single element of our life.”