Royal Family 'Disinterested' in Meghan Markle's New Netflix Show: 'They Don't Feel It Has Any Relevance'
It looks like King Charles won’t be sitting down to watch With Love, Meghan anytime soon!
According to long-time royal reporter Rebecca English, the brood couldn’t care less about Meghan Markle's new Netflix show, which was released on Tuesday, March 4.
“I’ve asked a few people and I asked someone last week about it and they went ‘Oh, when is it Tuesday.’ I mean, they were that disinterested,” English said on Daily Mail's “Palace Confidential” podcast.
However, the journalist admitted some people in the palace “might watch” the lifestyle program, noting, “They might get past the first episode and they might not but, honestly, I genuinely think they don't feel it has any relevance to them whatsoever.”
English explained the monarchy is likely not concerned by Meghan’s show because she isn’t “nakedly commercializing the royal family.”
“As long as she is not now using her position in the royal family in an obvious way to sell, then she has got every right to do what she wants,” she stated.
Royal expert Richard Eden weighed in on Meghan’s new venture, adding it would "suit the royal family if this was a success, frankly. If she can make a success out of lifestyle programs, great."
As OK! previously reported, though Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, gave up their place as senior royals in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex is still serious about using her title.
- Meghan Markle Sternly Corrects Mindy Kaling After She 'Keeps Saying' Her Last Name on Netflix Show: 'I'm Sussex Now'
- Meghan Markle Slammed for Her 'Totally Fake' Cooking Series: 'A Load of Nonsense'
- Meghan Markle Is Doing 'Exactly What She Likes' Nearly 5 Years After Leaving the Royal Family: She Didn't Want to Be 'Controlled'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During the first episode of With Love, Meghan, the brunette beauty corrected her friend Mindy Kaling after the comedian repeatedly called her by her last name.
"People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box,” Kaling, 45, said to the star, 43.
"It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now," she sternly told The Office alum, before explaining how "meaningful" the title is.
"You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children,'" Meghan — who shares son, Prince Archie, 5, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, 3, with Harry — continued. "It just means so much to go, 'This is our family name, our little family name.'"
Kaling sweetly replied, "Now I know. And I love it."
During a Monday, March 2, interview, the mother-of-two further gushed about the importance of her title.
"I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together," the Suits alum said. "It means a lot to me."
"I think as the kids get older, they’re so excited about, ‘Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?" Meghan added. "I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex.”