or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Royal Family 'Disinterested' in Meghan Markle's New Netflix Show: 'They Don't Feel It Has Any Relevance'

Composite photo of the senior members of the royal family and Meghan Markle.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's new show, 'With Love, Meghan,' released on Tuesday, March 4.

By:

March 5 2025, Published 11:14 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

It looks like King Charles won’t be sitting down to watch With Love, Meghan anytime soon!

According to long-time royal reporter Rebecca English, the brood couldn’t care less about Meghan Markle's new Netflix show, which was released on Tuesday, March 4.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle with love netflix
Source: NETFLIX

The reporter claimed some people in the palace 'might watch' Meghan Markle's new show.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve asked a few people and I asked someone last week about it and they went ‘Oh, when is it Tuesday.’ I mean, they were that disinterested,” English said on Daily Mail's “Palace Confidential” podcast.

However, the journalist admitted some people in the palace “might watch” the lifestyle program, noting, “They might get past the first episode and they might not but, honestly, I genuinely think they don't feel it has any relevance to them whatsoever.”

Article continues below advertisement

English explained the monarchy is likely not concerned by Meghan’s show because she isn’t “nakedly commercializing the royal family.”

“As long as she is not now using her position in the royal family in an obvious way to sell, then she has got every right to do what she wants,” she stated.

Article continues below advertisement
royal family disinterested meghan markle new show relevance
Source: MEGA

The reporter revealed Meghan Markle's new show doesn't feel 'relevant' to the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal expert Richard Eden weighed in on Meghan’s new venture, adding it would "suit the royal family if this was a success, frankly. If she can make a success out of lifestyle programs, great."

As OK! previously reported, though Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, gave up their place as senior royals in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex is still serious about using her title.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

During the first episode of With Love, Meghan, the brunette beauty corrected her friend Mindy Kaling after the comedian repeatedly called her by her last name.

"People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box,” Kaling, 45, said to the star, 43.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle with love netflix
Source: NETFLIX

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018 and left the royal family in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now," she sternly told The Office alum, before explaining how "meaningful" the title is.

"You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children,'" Meghan — who shares son, Prince Archie, 5, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, 3, with Harry — continued. "It just means so much to go, 'This is our family name, our little family name.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Kaling sweetly replied, "Now I know. And I love it."

During a Monday, March 2, interview, the mother-of-two further gushed about the importance of her title.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle with love netlfix
Source: NETFLIX

The reporter said the royal family is not concerned about Meghan Markle's show because she's not 'nakedly commercializing the royal family.'

"I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together," the Suits alum said. "It means a lot to me."

"I think as the kids get older, they’re so excited about, ‘Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?" Meghan added. "I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.