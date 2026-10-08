Prince Harry Reveals the 1 Marriage Rule He and Meghan Markle Swear by for 'Joy and Happiness'

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Prince Harry revealed the one marriage rule he and Meghan Markle refuse to break, even when their busy schedules keep them apart. "The key to finding the joy and happiness balance is no more than 10 days away from my wife and kids," Harry, 42, revealed while speaking with neuroscientist Dr. Mary-Frances O'Connor during a MasterClass on grief that went live on Thursday, October 8.

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Prince Harry Reveals the 'Key' to 'Joy and Happiness'

Source: MEGA Prince Harry appeared on a MasterClass titled 'Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss.'

The Duke of Sussex reportedly filmed the segment titled Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss last summer, which premiered ahead of World Mental Health Day on Saturday, October 10. "The biggest factor for me is the energy and the joy and happiness that I get being with my family, especially our kids, and the joy and happiness I get by being on the ground for my work," Harry, who shares Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with the Suits actress, 45, explained.

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Prince Harry 'Slipped into Depression' After Moving to Canada in 2019

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018.

He continued, "This is balancing my work and the purpose behind that, as well as being a dad and a husband and the sort of multi-identity elements coming together." During the conversation, Harry also opened up about the depression he fell into after he and his wife moved to Canada in 2019, one year after tying the knot.

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'I Experienced This Adrenaline Crash'

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are parents of two children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.

Harry described the two months living near Vancouver Island, from late 2019 to 2020, as feeling like a harrowing "adrenaline crash." "Being in Canada, away from the stressful environment, where presumably my body was just pumped full of adrenaline, within two or three days, I experienced this adrenaline crash, something that I’d never experienced before," he told viewers. After spending his entire life in the spotlight, the father-of-two admitted that stepping away took an emotional toll.

Prince Harry 'Suppressed' His Emotions After Princess Diana's Death

Source: MEGA Princess Diana died at age 36 in 1997.