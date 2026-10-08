Prince Harry 'Slipped Into Depression' for Weeks After His Secret Move to Canada in 2019: 'I Couldn't Function Without Adrenaline'

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Prince Harry was depressed for two weeks following his secret move to Canada. The prince, 42, reflected on relocating with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their young son, Prince Archie, at the end of 2019, in an October 8 MasterClass. The young family spent two months near Vancouver Island from late 2019 to early 2020, a period of time in which Harry described feeling a harrowing "adrenaline crash."

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'Slipped Into Depression'

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Canada with Prince Archie.

"Being in Canada, away from the stressful environment where presumably my body was just pumped full of adrenaline, within two or three days, I experienced this adrenaline crash, something that I’d never experienced before," he told viewers in the deeply personal episode. Despite total privacy, presumably for the first time in his life, Harry fell into a depression while being away from the "adrenaline" of the spotlight. “It was as if I needed stress in order to get the adrenaline to make my brain function because I became useless around the house,” he added. “I actually slipped into depression for about two weeks and I felt like I couldn’t function without adrenaline."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived in Canada for two months.

While Meghan and Harry returned to their royal duties after a few months, Harry noted that their secretive relocation was a means to "get some space away from everything just to be able to think." His rare appearance was alongside neuroscientist Dr. Mary-Frances O’Connor for her Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss series, which dove into Harry's own grief over the loss of Princess Diana. "For 15, 20 years, when I was being asked, ‘Are you okay?’ My response was, ‘I’m fine,’" he said of his mother's tragic car crash. "It was numbness, emotional shutdown."

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'Adrenaline Was Pushing Me'

Source: MEGA Prince Harry revealed how Princess Diana's death affected him.

He noted that his aforementioned adrenaline was born after his mother passed away when he was just 12 years old. "Without knowing it, adrenaline was pushing me, was driving me,” he explained. “It was the driving force of what took me to joining the military at the age of 20," Harry later added. "It was the perfect distraction. I couldn’t really think about much else apart from the task at hand."

Source: MEGA Prince Harry spoke out about the privacy in Canada.