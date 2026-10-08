Prince Harry 'Slipped Into Depression' for Weeks After His Secret Move to Canada in 2019: 'I Couldn't Function Without Adrenaline'
Oct. 8 2026, Updated 10:27 a.m. ET
Prince Harry was depressed for two weeks following his secret move to Canada.
The prince, 42, reflected on relocating with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their young son, Prince Archie, at the end of 2019, in an October 8 MasterClass.
The young family spent two months near Vancouver Island from late 2019 to early 2020, a period of time in which Harry described feeling a harrowing "adrenaline crash."
'Slipped Into Depression'
"Being in Canada, away from the stressful environment where presumably my body was just pumped full of adrenaline, within two or three days, I experienced this adrenaline crash, something that I’d never experienced before," he told viewers in the deeply personal episode.
Despite total privacy, presumably for the first time in his life, Harry fell into a depression while being away from the "adrenaline" of the spotlight.
“It was as if I needed stress in order to get the adrenaline to make my brain function because I became useless around the house,” he added. “I actually slipped into depression for about two weeks and I felt like I couldn’t function without adrenaline."
While Meghan and Harry returned to their royal duties after a few months, Harry noted that their secretive relocation was a means to "get some space away from everything just to be able to think."
His rare appearance was alongside neuroscientist Dr. Mary-Frances O’Connor for her Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss series, which dove into Harry's own grief over the loss of Princess Diana.
"For 15, 20 years, when I was being asked, ‘Are you okay?’ My response was, ‘I’m fine,’" he said of his mother's tragic car crash. "It was numbness, emotional shutdown."
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'Adrenaline Was Pushing Me'
He noted that his aforementioned adrenaline was born after his mother passed away when he was just 12 years old.
"Without knowing it, adrenaline was pushing me, was driving me,” he explained.
“It was the driving force of what took me to joining the military at the age of 20," Harry later added. "It was the perfect distraction. I couldn’t really think about much else apart from the task at hand."
Harry and Meghan have spoken about their experience in Canada, noting that the move gave them a level of peace and privacy they had not experienced before.
"We lived there for more than six weeks before anybody found out,” Harry said in a May interview. “We were bumping into people the whole time—nobody told anybody. Yes, they told other people, but there’s not too much of a media, kind of pap culture on Vancouver Island."
"It was amazing for us to be able to be in Canada—Vancouver Island—with Archie and be able to go for hikes and be in amongst the local town and feel protected by that," he added.