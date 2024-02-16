Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Fire Back After Canada Trip Backlash: 'We Will Not Be Broken'

“We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here," a rep told an outlet. “They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticized. This couple will not be broken."

Days before arriving in Canada, the Sussexes launched their new site, sussex.com, and the Duchess of Sussex announced "Archetypes" will return for a second season after receiving the axe from Spotify. Despite being scrutinized by their peers, the couple is returning to their public lives and relaunching their careers this year.