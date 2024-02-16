Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Fire Back After Canada Trip Backlash: 'We Will Not Be Broken'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently traveled to Toronto to promote the upcoming Invictus Games, and their reps quickly shut down the controversy surrounding their royal rebrand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were labeled as "grifters" by a Spotify executive, but their struggle to establish themselves in Hollywood didn't stop them from building their shared brand.
“We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here," a rep told an outlet. “They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticized. This couple will not be broken."
Days before arriving in Canada, the Sussexes launched their new site, sussex.com, and the Duchess of Sussex announced "Archetypes" will return for a second season after receiving the axe from Spotify. Despite being scrutinized by their peers, the couple is returning to their public lives and relaunching their careers this year.
The Duchess of Sussex celebrated "Archetypes" finding a new home after losing her Spotify contract.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
"Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
Lemonada CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer was enthusiastic about Meghan joining the Lemonada roster.
“We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to 'Archetypes,' and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon," Kramer stated.
"Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters,” she added.
CCO Stephanie Wittels Wachs was also elated about the news.
"As we’ve started development with The Duchess of Sussex, we are blown away by her collaborative spirit and clear vision, along with her deep desire to build compassion and community through this work. The Lemonada team felt immediate kinship with Meghan and the Archewell Productions team, and we are delighted to be working together," Wachs added.
Aside from her audio program, the Sussexes' domain was seen as the duo undermining Queen Elizabeth's wishes.
"With the support of her aged husband, she made it clear it was not possible to do what they wanted — be half in and half out of the monarchy. She told them they could not trade on their royal connections for financial gain," Ingrid Seward stated. ''She subsequently forbade them from using the website name sussexroyal.com and their HRHs."
"She would have been hurt and angry at the latest developments," she continued.
The Sussexes' rep spoke to the The Mirror.