Prince Harry Adamant Late Princess Diana Was Not 'Paranoid': 'She Was Fearful of What Was Actually Happening to Her'

Harry also touched upon how he disagreed with his brother in 2003 over whether to meet Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell in 2003 after he wrote a book about her.

"Both my brother and I had very strong feelings about how indiscrete Paul had proven to be with the way he had sold our mother's possessions and how he had given numerous interviews about her," Harry said. "We firmly believed that she would have expected some privacy in death, especially from someone she had trusted, and we were so upset at the way he was behaving — I didn't want to hear his reasons for it."

"Therefore, our disagreement over how to handle the situation going forward was not something I wanted splashed across the [Mirror Group's] newspapers, and I have no idea how the [Mirror Group's] journalists obtained the information within the article," he continued.