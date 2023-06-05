Prince Harry Defies Judge, Ditches First Day of Trial Against British Tabloid

Harry had a good reason for not being there, as his lawyer David Sherborne told Judge Timothy Fancourt that the Duke of Sussex needed to attend his daughter Lilibet's second birthday, which is why he took a late flight from L.A. to the U.K. on Sunday, June 4.

“His travel arrangements are such and his security arrangements are such that it is a little bit tricky,” Sherborne told the judge.

“I’m a little surprised,” Fancourt replied, noting how he told Harry he had to be in court the first day of the case, in which he's accused the tabloids of hacking his phone and invading his privacy when he grew up in England.