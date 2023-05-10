Piers Morgan Knew About Phone Hacking Scandal During His Time at British Tabloid, Prince Harry's Lawsuit Hears

Morgan, 58, constantly criticizes the royal family — specifically Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, who moved to the U.S. in 2020.

If Harry wins the case, it could be a major turning point in their rivalry.

"There is also clear evidence of 'board-adjacent' individuals (individuals in high-level management or executive roles who were in regular contact with and had direct reporting lines to the Board) being perfectly aware, in great detail, as to the extensive use of PIs [private investigators] by MGN journalists, and even aware of the illegal nature of the work being carried out by those PIs. One of these is Piers Morgan, the senior Editor in [the Mirror Group]," the court filing reads.