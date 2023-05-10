Piers Morgan Knew About Phone Hacking Scandal During His Time at British Tabloid, Prince Harry's Lawsuit Hears
Though Piers Morgan denies being involved in the phone hacking scandal regarding the royal family, it seems like he was lying.
Prince Harry is alleging phone hacking occurred at Mirror Group Newspapers in a civil trial at the High Court in London, and Omid Scobie, author of the Harry and Meghan Markle biography Finding Freedom, gave some evidence about how the TV host runs a newsroom.
"As a journalism student [Scobie] spent a week at the showbiz desk of the Sunday People [another MGN title]," a filing by Harry's team reads. "He was given a list of mobile telephone [cellphone] numbers and a verbal description of how to listen to voicemails, as if it were a routine newsgathering technique."
"In April/May 2002 he did additional work experience on the Daily Mirror's 3AMcolumn. He recalls during one of those days in the office the Editor, Piers Morgan, came over to talk to someone about a story relating to Kylie Minogue and her boyfriend James Gooding," the filing states. "Mr Morgan asked how confident they were in the reporting, and was told that the information had come from voicemails. After informing the Claimants [Prince Harry and others who are suing] about this information, Mr Scobie found an article online dated 11 May 2002 which appears to relate to that discussion."
Morgan, 58, constantly criticizes the royal family — specifically Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, who moved to the U.S. in 2020.
If Harry wins the case, it could be a major turning point in their rivalry.
"There is also clear evidence of 'board-adjacent' individuals (individuals in high-level management or executive roles who were in regular contact with and had direct reporting lines to the Board) being perfectly aware, in great detail, as to the extensive use of PIs [private investigators] by MGN journalists, and even aware of the illegal nature of the work being carried out by those PIs. One of these is Piers Morgan, the senior Editor in [the Mirror Group]," the court filing reads.
As OK! previously reported, Harry claimed Morgan knew what was going on with the royal family and went on to list some of the articles published during that time frame, including Princess Diana's phone call with her art dealer Oliver Hoare, a private meeting with Sarah Ferguson and Diana flying to the U.S. without Prince William and Harry.
- Piers Morgan Claims Meghan Markle 'Directed' Prince Harry to Attend King Charles Coronation: ‘Only Reason He’s There’
- Tucker Carlson Discusses NSFW Topics & 'Postmenopausal Fans' in Leaked Videos Recorded Prior to Being Cut From Fox News
- Piers Morgan 'Encouraged & Concealed' Illegal Targeting of Princess Diana, Prince Harry Claims
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The media personality fired back on Twitter, writing, "Oh dear, are Prince Privacy’s recollections varying again? When is this permanently angry, narcissistic little twerp going to stop whining, stop suing, stop trashing his family, stop damaging the Monarchy, and just shut up?"
Newsweek reported on the trial.