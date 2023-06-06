Prince Harry Believes James Hewitt Rumors Were Aimed at 'Ousting' Him From the Royal Family

In his witness statement, the 38-year-old referred to a 2002 article with the headline, "Plot to rob the DNA of Harry."

“Numerous newspapers had reported a rumour that my biological father was James Hewitt, a man my mother had a relationship with after I was born,” Harry said. “At the time of this article and others similar to it, I wasn’t actually aware that my mother hadn’t met Major Hewitt until after I was born.”