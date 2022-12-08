Princess Diana's Former Butler Believes She 'Wouldn't Have Applauded' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Docuseries
It's safe to say just about everyone has watched the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries — in fact, even Princess Diana's old butler Paul Burrell tuned in to view the clip.
The former royal staffer spilled his thoughts on the upcoming work, which debuts on Thursday, December 8, during a candid interview with Piers Morgan, referring to the streaming special as "self-obsessed narcissism."
The notorious TV journalist asked Burrell, 64, what he would do about the ordeal if he was King Charles, noting the patriarch, 74, is stuck in a sticky situation since "one of these two people trying to ruin everything you represent is your own son."
"You take away the titles, I agree with you, you do," replied Burrell, a man who spent more than two decades by the late fashion icon's side. "They don’t want to be members of the royal family, so why should they trade on royal titles?"
Burrell insisted Diana would be proud of her 38-year-old son for "protecting his family" but she "wouldn’t have applauded" the "commercialism around" the docuseries since the People's Princess "never took a penny from anyone else."
Morgan has long called for the couple to be stripped of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex honors since they've continually aired out the monarchy's dirty laundry. The British broadcaster also claimed he was seriously taken aback when he watched the Harry & Meghan trailer since the video includes his own sound bite.
The star's voice can be heard at the beginning of the video, as he once declared Meghan was "becoming a royal rockstar" prior to her and Harry's 2018 wedding. Needless to say, he's since changed his opinion on the actress, 41, and he berated Netflix for including him in the six-episode special.
"BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series," he tweeted in response. "I’m traumatized by this exploitation."
Burrell and Morgan chatted on the New York Post's TalkTV.
