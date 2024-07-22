King Charles Is 'Extremely Sad' About His Ongoing Feud With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship was greatly impacted by his public move to the U.S., but will the two royals ever formally reconcile?
"Of course, the king is extremely sad about Harry and Meghan, but there is a sense of exasperation, that he has done what he can and now he is king, there are many more things to think about," Robert Hardman told an outlet.
According to the royal expert, Charles "has reached a point where he says, 'I don't want to know what the problem is. I'm just getting on with my life.'"
In May, Harry traveled to London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but Charles failed to attend the event. OK! previously reported royal correspondent Roya Nikkah claimed the duke's statement about His Majesty's absence created more turmoil.
"All the narrative from the moment he [Harry] touched down and we got that statement from Harry's spokesperson saying it's not possible for Harry to see his father, his father is too busy, he completely understands," Nikkah said on "The Royals with Roya and Kate" podcast. "That set the mood music for the whole week that Harry had said 'Pa is too busy to see me.'"
The royalist alleged that Charles invited his youngest child to stay at a royal estate while in the U.K., but the duke decided to use a hotel instead.
"I just thought something didn't feel quite right about this, so I dug away and dug away a bit deeper and found out that actually, Harry had asked if he could stay and Charles had said, 'Yes, come and stay son,'" she continued. "You come and stay in a royal residence, you are near where I am so it's going to be much easier for me to see you given what's going on with my diary and your diary."
"And that turned everything on its head because the narrative from Harry that I wanted to see my father but he is too busy to see me, actually the reality was Charles said, 'Yes, please do come and stay in a royal gaff and that would make it much easier for me to see each other,'" Nikkah shared.
Prior to Harry landing in London, his rep shared that he wouldn't have a meeting with Charles.
“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," a spokesperson said in a statement. "The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”
Nikkah's cohost, Kate Mansey, alluded to Harry's comment bothering His Majesty at the time.
"Someone at the palace told me that the King was bruised by that statement that Harry put out, which all plays into exactly why," Mansey said.
"The clashing that still remains is that Harry let it be known that he absolutely did ask to see his father, he put in a request well in advance of coming, more than 28 days before the warning he gives to the Home Office for security, absolutely adamant that he did," she added. "Charles' camp says as far as we are aware, we didn't get a request. So still recollections may vary."
