Snubbed! Prince Harry To Sit 10 Rows Back From Senior Royals At King Charles' Coronation: Report
It looks like Prince Harry will not be anywhere close to his family at King Charles' May 6 coronation, according to former royal butler Paul Burrell.
The Spare author, 38, will be seated 10 rows behind the senior royals, Burrell shared in an interview. It's also unlikely Harry will mend fences with his brother, Prince William, or father, King Charles, as he is rushing home to be with Archie, who turns 4 on the same day as the U.K. event.
“There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid — I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors,” Burrell said on GB News.
“He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there,” Burrell said. “His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life.”
“But Harry is not going to hang around,” he added.
As OK! previously reported, the dad-of-two, who is married to Meghan Markle, confirmed his attendance earlier this month. However, he is flying solo and not bringing along the Suits star, 41.
Since Meghan will not be there for Harry to lean on, it's possible the red-headed prince may struggle with the whole shindig.
"I was watching the body language when he came out of St George’s Chapel when [Queen Elizabeth II] had finally been laid to rest [in September 2022] on the last day of the funeral itself," royal biographer Tessa Dunlop said in a recent interview. "He was helping Meghan into the car and he just wasn’t a man who was comfortable in his skin. And this time he’s coming over without the support of Meghan."
- Prince Harry & Prince William's Relationship Still Too 'Strained' For Reconciliation To Happen At Coronation, Insider Shares
- Prince Harry Is Only Attending Coronation So He Has Fresh Material 'For His Next Book,' Claims Meghan Markle's Ex-Friend
- Sarah Ferguson Weighs In On What Princess Diana May Have Thought Of William & Harry's Ongoing Feud
"Clearly he does lean on her very heavily. And he’s coming alone," Dunlop continued. "That means he’s exposed effectively. He will be made to sit [farther from the royals] at best. So, he will have that feeling of demotion."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
To make matters worse, Meghan's former friend Lizzie Cundy also speculated Harry is only going to paint his family in an awful light.
"He's only coming to the coronation for a fleeting moment so he can write in his next book or say in his next interview with Meghan how poorly treated he was by everybody and how his dad didn't want him," she shared. "He's done this to himself."