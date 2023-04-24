Snubbed! Prince Harry To Sit 10 Rows Back From Senior Royals At King Charles' Coronation: Report

It looks like Prince Harry will not be anywhere close to his family at King Charles' May 6 coronation, according to former royal butler Paul Burrell.

The Spare author, 38, will be seated 10 rows behind the senior royals, Burrell shared in an interview. It's also unlikely Harry will mend fences with his brother, Prince William, or father, King Charles, as he is rushing home to be with Archie, who turns 4 on the same day as the U.K. event.