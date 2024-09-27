Rebellious Prince Harry Spotted at Luxury Tattoo Studio in Manhattan During Recent Solo Trip
Prince Harry embraced his rebellious spirit during a recent trip to New York, as the Duke of Sussex was spotted at an A-list tattoo parlor in the Lower East Side.
The famous redhead was seen on Wednesday, September 25, pulling up to East Side Ink with his security. According to reports, the royal reportedly visited the establishment to film something for an upcoming project, but he didn't get any ink.
“I can’t confirm or deny anything,” shop owner Josh Lord told an outlet. “We treat all our customers era as if they were royal because to us they are. We always honor their privacy.”
“From everything I’ve seen [in the media] he seems like a phenomenal guy. Personally, I have never spoken a bad word about him. Good luck to him and all his ventures,” Lord admitted.
Lord's business has been frequented by stars such as Rihanna, Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson.
OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex traveled without Meghan Markle to the East Coast for Climate Week, and PR professionals predicted the trip would help rehabilitate their public image.
"This is akin to splitting aces at the poker table: together you’d think they’re unbeatable — and normally they would be — but oftentimes it’s better to play two separate hands with an ace as an anchor," celebrity branding expert Doug Eldridge said in an interview.
"Right now, when you see Harry and Meghan together, it conjures an immediate association to the drama, none of which is positive: leaving the royal family, the tell-all book, the sit-downs, the negativity," Eldridge continued. "By contrast, when seen separately, they can almost play their hand, just like the pair of aces you split at the table."
While in the Big Apple, fans and critics were reminded of Harry's philanthropic efforts.
"For the time being, Harry can be seen like the charming guy he was always thought of, while Meghan is free to brand her forthcoming line of goods," the professional shared. "For her, the royal tag is no longer applicable and the affiliation with Harry hasn’t been selling — at least not to the consumer numbers that she would need to be a viable brand."
"In the long run, I don’t know if this will be beneficial for their partnership, but in the short term, it could be productive for their public relations battles," Eldridge added.
Since moving to California, the Sussexes have publicly discussed their decision to step down from the royal fold, but Harry avoided speaking about his famous family during his travels.
"Thus far, his NYC trip has been a success for Harry because he has stuck to what he is good at, being empathetic for a worthy cause, just like his mother was," royal expert Hilary Fordwich explained. "Refraining from criticizing his own family and whining constantly about his very privileged life is far more endearing. Indeed, it could be a first step on the path back to being relevant."
