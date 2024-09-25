Prince Harry's Trip to NYC Without Meghan Markle Will Help His 'Public Relations Battle'

When the Sussexes first left the royal fold, they focused on joint ventures in Hollywood, but the parents are seemingly building separate brands in the U.S.

"For the time being, Harry can be seen like the charming guy he was always thought of, while Megan is free to brand her forthcoming line of goods," the professional shared. "For her, the royal tag is no longer applicable and the affiliation with Harry hasn’t been selling — at least not to the consumer numbers that she would need to be a viable brand."

"In the long run, I don’t know if this will be beneficial for their partnership, but in the short term, it could be productive for their public relations battles," Eldridge added.