Prince Harry's Trip to NYC Without Meghan Markle Will Help His 'Public Relations Battle'

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry attended various gatherings for Climate Week.

By:

Sept. 25 2024, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

Prince Harry traveled to New York for Climate Week on Sunday, September 22, and the Duke of Sussex's decision to attend various gatherings without Meghan Markle could help both of their reputations.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is focused on his philanthropic work.

"This is akin to splitting aces at the poker table: together you’d think they’re unbeatable — and normally they would be — but oftentimes it’s better to play two separate hands with an ace as an anchor," celebrity branding expert Doug Eldridge told an outlet.

"Right now, when you see Harry and Meghan together, it conjures an immediate association to the drama, none of which is positive: leaving the royal family, the tell-all book, the sit-downs, the negativity," Eldridge continued. "By contrast, when seen separately, they can almost play their hand, just like the pair of aces you split at the table."

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were called 'grifters' by a Spotify executive.

When the Sussexes first left the royal fold, they focused on joint ventures in Hollywood, but the parents are seemingly building separate brands in the U.S.

"For the time being, Harry can be seen like the charming guy he was always thought of, while Megan is free to brand her forthcoming line of goods," the professional shared. "For her, the royal tag is no longer applicable and the affiliation with Harry hasn’t been selling — at least not to the consumer numbers that she would need to be a viable brand."

"In the long run, I don’t know if this will be beneficial for their partnership, but in the short term, it could be productive for their public relations battles," Eldridge added.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to build individual brands in the U.S.

While in Manhattan, the duke attended various gatherings for the United Nations, the Clinton Foundation and one honoring Princess Diana's legacy.

"Thus far, his NYC trip has been a success for Harry because he has stuck to what he is good at, being empathetic for a worthy cause, just like his mother was," royals expert Hilary Fordwich explained. "Refraining from criticizing his own family and whining constantly about his very privileged life is far more endearing. Indeed, it could be a first step on the path back to being relevant."

"Harry’s London appearance marks another significant event without Meghan Markle by his side," Fordwich noted. "Actually, it’s been more than the other way around as he has been dubbed the ‘plus one.’"

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry attended an event for the Diana Award.

Following "Megxit," Harry and Meghan released several tell-all projects to discuss their decision to leave the U.K., but their public complaints received a mixed reaction.

"Even worse than a Spare, he has been relegated to more of a foil for Meghan Markle’s appearances," Fordwich claimed.

In 2023, the Sussexes were called "grifters" by a Spotify executive, and the partners were expected to spend this year rehabilitating their image.

"I guess he’s doing fine? He hasn’t accused photographers of engaging in a near-catastrophic car chase yet," royals expert Kinsey Schofield stated. "I think he’s kept things safe. Meghan’s presence can sometimes heighten his anxiety associated with security. He’s absent from that feeling this trip."

"Last summer, Rolling Stone ran the story, ‘Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are in Their Flop Era,’" the podcaster explained. "The Sussexes have accomplished nothing significant since. Are they still technically in their flop era?"

As Harry focuses on philanthropic commitments, Meghan is building her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

"I am not going to applaud Prince Harry for successfully networking… I have higher expectations than that," Schofield said. "But if we continue to see Prince Harry work away from Meghan after the new year, I think it’s fair to debate what a professional divorce means for the couple personally."

"Last year there were reports that Meghan was upset with their professional failures," Schofield claimed. "… Are the weeks that Harry travels to work without Meghan a result of that?"

Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.

