EXCLUSIVE Prince Harry Sparks Outrage on Princess Diana's 65th Anniversary With 'Embarrassing' Plan to Mark Her Death Source: MEGA Prince Harry sparked criticisms due to plans to visit Princess Diana's grave during his U.K. visit, a source claims. Aaron Tinney July 4 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry will reportedly bring his kids to Princess Diana's grave.

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The visit will be the children's first encounter with the island grave at the center of the ornamental lake known as The Oval, which is normally closed to the public and controlled by Diana's brother, Earl Spencer. Supporters of Harry say the trip is a deeply personal act of remembrance, but others view it very differently. One source said: "However you dress this up, this will land badly with some people. The timing, the publicity around Invictus and the history of his book and documentaries make it look like Harry is once again reaching for Diana's memory to keep him and Meghan relevant." The source added: "There is a real unease that every milestone in Diana's death becomes another chapter in their narrative."

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Harry has spoken openly about visits to Althorp in his memoir Spare, where he described taking Meghan to the island in 2022 – 25 years after the Paris car crash that killed Diana at 36 on August 31, 1997 – and recounting how Spencer rowed them across the lake. In his book, he wrote: "No visit to this place was ever easy, but this one... 25th anniversary and Meg's first time. At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum." He recalled placing flowers on the grave, speaking to his mother in his head and asking for "guidance and clarity," before returning to find Meghan kneeling with her palms on the stone. Supporters insist the new visit is a continuation of that private ritual. A friend of Harry's said: "He has always sent flowers, always gone back to that island when he can. For him, taking the children there is about introducing them to their grandmother in the only way he can."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry spoke about his visits to Althorp in his memoir.

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But the same friend acknowledged the optics are complicated. They added: "He knows there will be people who say he is trading on trauma. That is not how he sees it, but he can't control how others will interpret it." Some insiders in royal and political circles are more critical. One source said: "People remember Diana's funeral, the little boy walking behind the coffin, and they feel protective of that memory. When they see another highly choreographed 'emotional' moment scheduled right alongside a big public project like Invictus, they question the motives. To critics, it will feel like he is cashing in on Diana's death yet again – folding her story into a brand that keeps him and Meghan on the front pages."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry will likely see his father while in the U.K.

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