or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince Harry Shares Sweet New Detail About Princess Lilibet While Chatting With Young Girl

Split photo of Prince Harry and Prince Harry & Princess Lilibet
Source: MEGA; @MEGAN/INSTAGRAM

Prince Harry shared a glimpse into life with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Profile Image

Sept. 23 2026, Published 5:50 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry shared a sweet detail about Princess Lilibet while meeting a young WellChild Awards winner.

The Duke of Sussex, 42, was chatting with 6-year-old Margot Jones-Billington at the annual awards in London on Monday, September 21, when he noticed her sparkly shoes and pink outfit.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Shared a New Detail About Princess Lilibet

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Prince Harry revealed Princess Lilibet loves pink and sparkles.
Source: @MEGAN/INSTAGRAM

Prince Harry revealed Princess Lilibet loves pink and sparkles.

“You obviously love sparkles,” Harry told Margot.

“I have a boy and a girl who are seven and five. My little girl loves sparkles, and she loves pink. That’s her favorite color," he added.

Margot was this year’s winner of the Inspirational Child 4-6 Award.

She was reportedly left with a brain injury after suffering a brain bleed and stroke when she was just 10 months old.

The Sussex royal's comment about Lilibet offered a rare glimpse into the 5-year-old’s personality.

The young princess recently started school in the U.K. alongside her older brother, Prince Archie, 7, after Harry and Meghan Markle moved their family back to Britain in August.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Prince Harry revealed Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet had 'Monday morning blues.'
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry revealed Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet had 'Monday morning blues.'

The proud dad also opened up about his children during an interview with Hello! at the event.

“At breakfast this morning, they had a bit of Monday morning blues,” Harry said.

The Duke explained that he used his plans for the evening to help cheer them up.

“It was always Sunday night blues when you’re being sent away to boarding school like I was, but for them, at breakfast this morning, I decided, you know what? You’re just being a little bit tricky, so I’m going to tell you exactly what I’m doing tonight," he said.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Became Emotional While Honoring WellChild Families

Image of Prince Harry paid tribute to families caring for seriously ill children.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry paid tribute to families caring for seriously ill children.

Harry has been closely associated with WellChild for nearly two decades, becoming a patron of the charity in 2007.

The annual awards celebrate seriously ill children and young people, as well as the parents and caregivers who support them.

The evening became more emotional when the Invictus Games founder delivered his closing speech and paid tribute to the families in attendance.

“These Awards are always a very special evening because they give us the opportunity to recognize and celebrate an extraordinary group of children and young people living with complex medical needs, as well as the incredible families who give it everything they’ve got every single day,” he said.

Image of Meghan Markle showed her support for Prince Harry from afar.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle showed her support for Prince Harry from afar.

“To all the mums and dads — most of us will never truly know the emotional ups and downs of your day. But I sincerely hope that you take strength from nights like this,” Harry said.

He attended the ceremony without Meghan, who has yet to make an official public appearance since the family’s return to the U.K.

However, she showed her support from afar, sharing a video of her husband’s evening on her Instagram Stories.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.