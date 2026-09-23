Prince Harry Shares Sweet New Detail About Princess Lilibet While Chatting With Young Girl

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Prince Harry shared a sweet detail about Princess Lilibet while meeting a young WellChild Awards winner. The Duke of Sussex, 42, was chatting with 6-year-old Margot Jones-Billington at the annual awards in London on Monday, September 21, when he noticed her sparkly shoes and pink outfit.

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Prince Harry Shared a New Detail About Princess Lilibet

Source: @MEGAN/INSTAGRAM Prince Harry revealed Princess Lilibet loves pink and sparkles.

“You obviously love sparkles,” Harry told Margot. “I have a boy and a girl who are seven and five. My little girl loves sparkles, and she loves pink. That’s her favorite color," he added. Margot was this year’s winner of the Inspirational Child 4-6 Award. She was reportedly left with a brain injury after suffering a brain bleed and stroke when she was just 10 months old. The Sussex royal's comment about Lilibet offered a rare glimpse into the 5-year-old’s personality. The young princess recently started school in the U.K. alongside her older brother, Prince Archie, 7, after Harry and Meghan Markle moved their family back to Britain in August.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry revealed Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet had 'Monday morning blues.'

The proud dad also opened up about his children during an interview with Hello! at the event. “At breakfast this morning, they had a bit of Monday morning blues,” Harry said. The Duke explained that he used his plans for the evening to help cheer them up. “It was always Sunday night blues when you’re being sent away to boarding school like I was, but for them, at breakfast this morning, I decided, you know what? You’re just being a little bit tricky, so I’m going to tell you exactly what I’m doing tonight," he said.

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Prince Harry Became Emotional While Honoring WellChild Families

Source: MEGA Prince Harry paid tribute to families caring for seriously ill children.

Harry has been closely associated with WellChild for nearly two decades, becoming a patron of the charity in 2007. The annual awards celebrate seriously ill children and young people, as well as the parents and caregivers who support them. The evening became more emotional when the Invictus Games founder delivered his closing speech and paid tribute to the families in attendance. “These Awards are always a very special evening because they give us the opportunity to recognize and celebrate an extraordinary group of children and young people living with complex medical needs, as well as the incredible families who give it everything they’ve got every single day,” he said.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle showed her support for Prince Harry from afar.