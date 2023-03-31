Prince Harry Experienced 'Catharsis' When Writing 'Spare,' Though It 'Inflicted A Lot Of Hurt,' Author Claims
Royal author Bedell Smith recently shamed Prince Harry for his painful comments in his memoir, Spare.
The royal biographer and author of George VI and Elizabeth: The Marriage That Shaped the Monarchy shared her opinion on the book and the aftermath it left on the family.
"Well, I wish he hadn't. I really do," Smith said when she was asked about the intimate thoughts Harry shared in his writing.
"Even though he was getting it out and having some kind of catharsis through that I think in the process he inflicted a lot of hurt on the people who loved him," she said while slamming the 38-year-old.
Smith then implied that therapy would have been able to achieve the level of catharsis the book gave Harry without having to harm others.
"There was a really interesting piece that Patty Davis wrote about in her memoir, in which she was very tough. She was the daughter of Ronald and Nancy Reagan, and she was very, very tough on them and she wrote in this essay [saying] that she later lived to regret it, and she wondered if Harry might feel the same way because ... he said very hurtful things."
Davis recently compared her 1992 memoir The Way I See It to the father-of-two’s.
"My justification in writing a book I now wish I hadn't written (and please, don't go buy it; I've written many other books since) was very similar to what I understand to be Harry's reasoning," Davis explained. "I wanted to tell the truth, I wanted to set the record straight. Naïvely, I thought if I put my own feelings and my own truth out there for the world to read, my family might also come to understand me better.”
Davis continued, "Of course, people generally don't respond well to being embarrassed and exposed in public. And in the ensuing years, I've learned something about truth: It's way more complicated than it seems when we're young. There isn't just one truth, our truth — the other people who inhabit our story have their truths as well."
Newsweek reported on Smith's comments.