Meghan Markle Did Everything She Could To Be 'Part Of The Family' Until It Became Clear That 'The Palace Wasn't Going To Protect Her,' Spills Prince Harry

Meghan Markle always wanted a big family, but it quickly became clear to her when she married into the royal one that she wouldn't be getting the happily ever after she envisioned.

In the beginning of the second episode of Netflix's Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex shared her views on family and how excited she was to finally start her own little one with Prince Harry. When "I look back at my childhood, it was great, but I just remember feeling alone a lot," she recalled. "I just wanted all these cousins and these people."