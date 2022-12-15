Meghan Markle Did Everything She Could To Be 'Part Of The Family' Until It Became Clear That 'The Palace Wasn't Going To Protect Her,' Spills Prince Harry
Meghan Markle always wanted a big family, but it quickly became clear to her when she married into the royal one that she wouldn't be getting the happily ever after she envisioned.
In the beginning of the second episode of Netflix's Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex shared her views on family and how excited she was to finally start her own little one with Prince Harry. When "I look back at my childhood, it was great, but I just remember feeling alone a lot," she recalled. "I just wanted all these cousins and these people."
"I just wanted all of that. And I didn't have that big family," continued Meghan, as footage of Harry chasing after his son through a field played. "So when I was pregnant with Archie, I was just so excited that we were going to be able to create for him that thing that I had always wanted."
Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, welcomed their son, Archie, in May 2019 — one year after the couple wed — later adding daughter Lilibet, 1, to their brood in June 2021.
The episode then cut to footage of pregnant Meghan walking alongside her husband and in-laws, Prince William and Kate Middleton, at an event. The ladies are seeing giving each other a brief, formal fair-well before going their separate ways.
"So I just did everything I could to make them proud, and to really be a part of the family," Meghan said of trying to fit in with the prestigious family for the sake of her son. "And then the bubble burst."
With media stories and voiceovers of stories about Meghan playing on the screen, Harry noted, "It was already clear to the media that the palace wasn't gonna protect her. Once that happens, the floodgates open," before Meghan chimed in, "And I realized that I wasn't just being thrown at the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves."
Aside from commenting on their relationship with the royals — Harry also shaded his brother in the series for breaking an agreement they made promising to not talk badly about each other in the media — Meghan addressed her estrangement from her dad, Thomas Markle.
Thomas is also dad to Samantha Markle and Thomas Markle Jr., both of whom have slammed the couple's Netflix series, dubbing it "horrible”"and "hurtful."
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan aired Thursday, December 8, almost three years after they announced their decision to step back from their senior royal duties.