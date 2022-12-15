Prince Harry Received Text From Prince William About Bombshell Oprah Interview While Cameras Were Rolling On 'Harry & Meghan'

Although it was unclear what the Prince of Wales told his younger brother, judging by Harry's demeanor and the fallout which ensued, it could not have been positive.

"Oprah had originally reached out to us through the communications director when we were at Kensington Palace. There was excitement. I remember that," the former Suits star admitted. "That interview, it was less about setting the record straight than at least filling in the blanks that other people were filling in for us."

"We were here for a year until we actually did it. And sitting down with Oprah was a reaction to what had happened that year," Harry said of he and his wife's decision to chat with the talk show legend, where they revealed shocking secrets about the royal family.