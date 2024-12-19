Prince Harry Takes Subtle Swipe at King Charles in His 'Boring' 'POLO' Series Amid Feud

Prince Harry chose not to include his father, King Charles, in his new series 'POLO.'

Prince Harry 's POLO recently aired on Netflix, and the Duke of Sussex's decision to exclude King Charles and Prince William from the project could be a reflection of the current state of their relationship.

In POLO, Harry, who often played the sport with and against Charles, interviewed his teammate Adolfo Cambiaso about competing alongside his son, Adolfo Jr.

“You've created something special. He's doing amazing things," the duke stated.

“We play together a lot, you know. You can play with your kid, something that you love," Cambiosa replied, to which Harry quickly asked, “Yeah, but what’s it like playing against your kid?”

Cambiaso shared that the “difficult” experience is “worse when you lose" because “you're proud, but also angry.”