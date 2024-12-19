Prince Harry Takes Subtle Swipe at King Charles in His 'Boring' 'POLO' Series Amid Feud
Prince Harry's POLO recently aired on Netflix, and the Duke of Sussex's decision to exclude King Charles and Prince William from the project could be a reflection of the current state of their relationship.
In POLO, Harry, who often played the sport with and against Charles, interviewed his teammate Adolfo Cambiaso about competing alongside his son, Adolfo Jr.
“You've created something special. He's doing amazing things," the duke stated.
“We play together a lot, you know. You can play with your kid, something that you love," Cambiosa replied, to which Harry quickly asked, “Yeah, but what’s it like playing against your kid?”
Cambiaso shared that the “difficult” experience is “worse when you lose" because “you're proud, but also angry.”
OK! previously reported Harry and William's ongoing rift could be why he chose not to mention his history of playing polo with his family.
"There's a big gap in this because of course, polo is the favorite sport of Prince William and he isn't appearing in the documentary because he's not speaking to his brother," host Andrew Pierce said on GB News of the brothers' rivalry.
"I mean, you can't do a polo documentary, frankly about Prince Harry if you don't include the British royal family in it because they've been playing polo for decades," he added.
Harry and Meghan Markle's series Harry & Meghan proved to be a success, but the duo's most recent releases haven't made it to Netflix's top ten list.
"People swilling champagne, wearing very smart clothes and hobnobbing with each other off the pitch," royal expert Phil Dampier stated. "The main problem for Netflix is that Harry and Meghan are hardly in this program."
"There are five parts and they only make a brief appearance in the 5th episode," he noted. "I think for the amount of money they're paying them reputed to be upwards of 80 to 100 million dollars."
Aside from William and Charles not being discussed in the show, the project was greatly seen as unrelatable due to the elite nature of the hobby.
"Polo is a very niche sport. It's very much a sport for very wealthy people," royal expert Phil Dampier told an outlet. "The average person can't afford a polo mallet or stick let alone a horse or a horse box."
"I don't think it's going to attract many new players," Dampier added. "I spent many, many days watching the royals play polo, and I have to say it's pretty boring."
Before POLO's release, critics predicted the show would be a flop after seeing the trailer.
"It's hilarious, but not in a good way. It's so tacky and cringey, it is literally all the worst things about polo. I watched it in appalled hysterics,” a source told an outlet after watching promotional content for the series.
"The irony is that polo is actually a surprisingly inclusive sport these days," they added. "You do see plenty of rich kids but there are also plenty of kids from less rarefied backgrounds who just happen to be fantastic riders who are sponsored by the teams."