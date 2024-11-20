Prince Harry Slammed for His 'Cringe' 'PR Stunt' With Jelly Roll to Promote Invictus Games
Prince Harry's Invictus Games released a promotional video of the Duke of Sussex and country music star Jelly Roll, but some critics viewed the language used as too vulgar for a royal.
"No, I came here to ask you to do the Invictus Games. There's no tattoo in this. I can't get a tattoo!" Harry told the singer.
"I'll play the Invictus Games, you just let me give you your first tattoo," Jelly Roll noted, to which the duke replied, "Alright, s---- it, let's go."
One X user discussed their discomfort with Harry's word choice in a post.
"How is this PR stunt/ Ad with Harold swearing and getting a fake tattoo helping the veterans? It’s cringe," they wrote.
"His bad language doesn't fit comfortably when you have a title and are over 40," biographer Angela Levin replied in a quote tweet.
"Harry’s a complete embarrassment, cheapens royalty with every ill-thought-out PR stunt," another wrote.
OK! previously reported journalist Robert Jobson discussed how massive the Invictus Games has become over the years.
“It’s been very successful since its outset,” Jobson said in Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games. "It doesn’t come cheap, it costs a lot of money, and [Harry has] been able to continue to raise that money throughout this period, which is impressive."
“But I think there was a degree of jealousy about how well it had gone,” he added. “I do think that William was surprised how much this had been such a success and how much money was being thrown into it and how many governments were getting involved.”
Harry wrote in Spare that the future king “appeared supremely irritated” when he first explained the concept for the Invictus Games.
“I covered my eyes with my hands. Had we not gotten over that? All of that stuff about the Heir versus the replacement? Were we not a bit too old for that tiring, child-like dynamic?" the Archewell co-founder wrote.
“He was married and had a baby on the way,” Harry continued. “Meanwhile, I would order food alone and do my dishes in front of the sink. My father’s sink! I still lived with my dad, [King Charles III]. The game is over, man. You win.”
In recent months, Harry has prioritized bringing attention to his remaining patronages, and his solo appearances were seen as an opportunity for him to return to being a humanitarian.
“He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama," royal editor Charlotte Griffiths shared. "I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together."
“Harry really wants to remind people, ‘This was me before, I was a good guy and I was really food with children,'" she noted.