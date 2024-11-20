Prince Harry Slammed for His 'Cringe' 'PR Stunt' With Jelly Roll to Promote Invictus Games

OK! previously reported journalist Robert Jobson discussed how massive the Invictus Games has become over the years.

“It’s been very successful since its outset,” Jobson said in Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games. "It doesn’t come cheap, it costs a lot of money, and [Harry has] been able to continue to raise that money throughout this period, which is impressive."

“But I think there was a degree of jealousy about how well it had gone,” he added. “I do think that William was surprised how much this had been such a success and how much money was being thrown into it and how many governments were getting involved.”