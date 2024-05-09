King Charles Appointing Prince William to New Military Role Is a 'Slap in the Face' to Prince Harry
King Charles recently appointed Prince William as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, which is why it is likely Prince Harry is hurt about the move since he served in Afghanistan.
"For many years he served two tours in Afghanistan," Katie Nicholl told an outlet. "You know, the timing is curious. I think many people will see that as a bit of a snub, really, from the palace, and perhaps a little bit of a poke in the ribs to Prince Harry."
When news broke that William would take on the duty, Harry was in the U.K. to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games on Wednesday, May 8.
Harry arrived at St Paul's Cathedral for the event, but due to being stripped of his honorary titles in 2020, he couldn't sport his battledress.
"Yes, he's over here part of the Invictus community celebrating 10 years, but he's been stripped of his right to wear his military uniform," Nicholl added. "And now his brother's taken over the role that I think Harry would have expected to have come to him, had he still been a working member of the royal family."
"So, yes, I think the timing does feel poignant," she noted. "And, yes, I think it's probably another slap in the face for Prince Harry, and yet another reminder that he's very much out rather than in when it comes to the royal family."
While honoring the Invictus Games' achievements, none of the senior royals nor Meghan Markle were in attendance, and a spokesperson for Harry confirmed that he wouldn't see Charles while in London.
"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program," a spokesperson for Harry revealed. "The duke, of course, is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."
OK! previously reported Buckingham Palace announced the Prince of Wales would inherit Charles' former title.
“At the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, His Majesty The King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales," Buckingham Palace's statement read.
“In August 2023, following His Majesty’s Accession, The King was pleased to announce military appointments including that The Prince of Wales would become Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps," the message continued. “The role was previously held by His Majesty The King, as Prince of Wales, for 31 years."
Aside from losing the opportunity to be the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield hinted that the lack of a royal presence at the Invictus Games gathering was due to the duke's behavior.
"There will be no senior members of the royal family to support Prince Harry," Schofield told an outlet.
"Prince Harry is suffering the consequences of his actions," Schofield explained. "Harry does not take responsibility for the tsunami of hurt he has caused his family. The king sees this very clearly. Harry is still under the impression that he has not done anything wrong by purging family secrets for paychecks. That delusion concerns everyone that used to be close to Harry."
Nicholl spoke to Entertainment Tonight.