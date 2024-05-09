King Charles Appointing Prince William to New Military Role Is a 'Slap in the Face' to Prince Harry

Harry arrived at St Paul's Cathedral for the event, but due to being stripped of his honorary titles in 2020, he couldn't sport his battledress.

"Yes, he's over here part of the Invictus community celebrating 10 years, but he's been stripped of his right to wear his military uniform," Nicholl added. "And now his brother's taken over the role that I think Harry would have expected to have come to him, had he still been a working member of the royal family."

"So, yes, I think the timing does feel poignant," she noted. "And, yes, I think it's probably another slap in the face for Prince Harry, and yet another reminder that he's very much out rather than in when it comes to the royal family."