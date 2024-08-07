Prince Harry Is Under 'Pressure' to Publish 'More Salacious Details' About the Royal Family
Rumors continue to swirl about Prince Harry releasing a special edition copy of Spare, but rehashing his royal drama could worsen the rift between him and his family.
"It's got to be a tough spot for Harry to be in because the publisher is putting a ton of pressure on him to deliver some more salacious details on the royals," a source told an outlet. "It's not exactly like his family have been very forgiving, so no doubt there's some feeling on Harry’s part that he’s got nothing left to lose."
According to the source, Spare is "one of the biggest betrayals of the monarchy."
The Duke of Sussex's memoir few off the shelves, but discussing the Windsors amid health crises could create a new set of issues for Harry.
"For him to rub salt in the wounds again for his own personal gain would send him so far into the doghouse that there'd be no way back — it would ruin any chance of reconciliation," the source continued.
Harry left the royal fold in 2020, but he's been developing a new life in California. The veteran is now taking on international opportunities through the Invictus Games and Archewell. OK! previously reported Harry and Meghan Markle are set to travel to Colombia to promote internet safety.
“There’s little doubt there is a vacuum. One’s really talking about really high-profile royals," Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. “Of course, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and others do sterling work and carry out visits abroad."
“But they are not particularly high profile, and I don’t think they particularly want to be," the commentator added. “The institution does need this oxygen. There’s also no doubt that Harry and Meghan discovered this in what I would describe as their faux royal tour to Nigeria.”
- King Charles and Queen Camilla Are in a 'Constant Battle' at Home as They’re 'Polar Opposites'
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Left With 'Bitter Taste in Their Mouths' as Prince Harry Is Set to Receive Over $8.5 Million Inheritance
- Queen Camilla Plans to Keep King Charles 'Away From Prying Eyes' While at Balmoral
In May, the Sussexes traveled to Nigeria, and the success of the trip opened the door for more work overseas.
“It’s going to take an enormous amount of publicity and the royal family will not be able to match that in any way that I can foresee," Fitzwilliams shared. “They’ve shown in the last couple of weeks they’re not afraid to bring up material that would embarrass the royal family or refer to rifts with it."
“And that’s only a step away from overtly criticizing it," he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although the Sussexes were invited to South America by Colombia's Vice President, Francia Márquez, former royal butler Grant Harrold believes the pair would still need King Charles' approval.
“I think this could be one of the first steps in Meghan and Harry coming back to being working royals. It will be good to know if this has been sanctioned by the Palace or if Harry had a conversation with his father asking if he can do this," Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.
"I just can’t see them doing it without some sort of approval because this would upset the monarchy if they do it off their own back and I think there could be repercussions if they haven't been given permission by the royal household," Harrold continued. "If they are going to carry out a royal tour then they are acting as working royals so this could be an indication of them stepping back into royal life.”
Sources spoke to Heat.