Prince Harry Risks Facing Serious 'Consequences' If He Continues to Publicly Discuss King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry aired out the royal family's dirty laundry after leaving the U.K., but he could further damage his ties to King Charles and Prince William if he releases another tell-all project.
“Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble,” Tom Quinn told a publication. “Everyone knows that when a King asks you to do something, there are going to be consequences if you do not obey."
After moving to California, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle booked a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, going on to release a docuseries for Netflix before Harry published his memoir, Spare, in January 2023.
In Spare, the veteran opened up about the struggles of growing up in William's shadow.
“Over the years that Harry has complained about his treatment by his family, he has had just one aim — to get an apology and to see his father and brother make amends,” Quinn explained. “Harry just can’t see that complaining in private might work. Complaining publicly just makes things worse and, in Harry’s case, that means more and more ties to his past being severed.”
Although the duke hasn't released a bombshell follow-up project to Spare, he was unable to see Charles while in London for the Invictus Games' 10th anniversary. OK! previously reported royal correspondent Roya Nikkah claimed Harry turned down his dad's offer to stay at a royal residence.
"All the narrative from the moment he [Harry] touched down and we got that statement from Harry's spokesperson saying it's not possible for Harry to see his father, his father is too busy, he completely understands," Nikkah said on "The Royals with Roya and Kate" podcast. "That set the mood music for the whole week that Harry had said 'Pa is too busy to see me.'"
"I just thought something didn't feel quite right about this, so I dug away and dug away a bit deeper and found out that actually, Harry had asked if he could stay and Charles had said, 'Yes, come and stay son,'" she continued. "You come and stay in a royal residence, you are near where I am so it's going to be much easier for me to see you given what's going on with my diary and your diary."
Prior to his trip, a rep for Harry confirmed he wouldn't visit Charles while in his native nation.
“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," a rep said in a statement. "The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”
Nikkah suggested that the king was bothered by Harry's announcement.
"And that turned everything on its head because the narrative from Harry that I wanted to see my father but he is too busy to see me, actually the reality was Charles said, 'Yes, please do come and stay in a royal gaff and that would make it much easier for me to see each other,'" Nikkah shared.
Quinn spoke to The Mirror.