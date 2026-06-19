Prince William Threatened to 'Boycott Sandringham' and Shunned Key Gathering With King Charles After Learning of Meghan Markle's U.K. Return: Source

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Prince William is reportedly far from thrilled about the possibility of Meghan Markle returning to the United Kingdom alongside Prince Harry. According to royal commentator Tom Sykes, tensions within the royal family may have resurfaced after William learned about plans involving Harry, Meghan and King Charles. A source recently told Sykes that the Prince of Wales allegedly threatened to "boycott Sandringham" and chose not to attend an important family gathering with his father after discovering that Harry and Meghan planned to visit the monarch. The insider also claimed that Charles has been helping cover expenses connected to the trip.

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Source: MEGA A source claimed Prince William was unhappy after learning about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans to visit King Charles.

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While the reported developments may have caused friction elsewhere within the family, Charles is said to be focused on a different “outcome.” According to the source, the King is “happy” by the prospect of spending time with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whom he reportedly has not seen in several years.

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William Allegedly Skipped a Family Tradition

Source: MEGA King Charles is reportedly pleased about the opportunity to spend time with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Sykes shared additional details during an episode of “The Royalist” podcast, claiming William's frustration became apparent following recent royal celebrations. According to Sykes, “William is so appalled by what he sees as his father’s betrayal that he refused to join a customary family lunch after Trooping the Colour last weekend.” The commentator also claimed that William “left the celebrations with his wife, Catherine and his three children immediately” after the official festivities concluded.

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Source: The Royalist with Tom Sykes/YouTube

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Harry Reportedly Wants to Repair Family Relationships

Source: MEGA Royal commentator Tom Sykes alleged that Prince William skipped a customary family gathering following Trooping the Colour.

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Despite the ongoing strain, recent reports suggest Harry remains hopeful about rebuilding family ties. As OK! previously reported, royal expert Dan Wakeford recently discussed Harry's desire for reconciliation during an appearance on “The Royals Uncensored” podcast. According to Wakeford, Harry has no interest in revisiting past grievances publicly. “He regrets the things he said in the book and the documentary, and doing that again is off the table," Wakeford added.

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The Projects That Deepened the Rift

Source: MEGA Royal expert Dan Wakeford said Prince Harry regrets some of his past public comments and wants reconciliation with his family.

In recent years, Harry and Meghan have openly shared their experiences within the royal family through several high-profile projects. In 2023, Harry released his bestselling memoir Spare, offering a deeply personal account of growing up as the younger son of the monarch. A year earlier, Meghan and Harry released their Netflix documentary series, where they discussed their decision to step back as senior working royals in 2020. The couple also sat down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, during which they alleged that concerns had been raised within royal circles regarding Prince Archie's skin color. According to Wakeford, one of Harry's greatest disappointments is the lack of connection with his older brother. “What’s heartbreaking is he kind of has hoped that William would stumble a little and reach out and need him. He’s got no avenue to communicate with him," Wakeford explained.

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Source: The Royals Uncensored/ YouTube

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Invictus Games Could Create an Opportunity

Harry and Meghan are expected to visit the United Kingdom in July as preparations continue for the 2027 Invictus Games. Although insiders believe the chances of Harry and William spending time together are slim, sources said the Duke of Sussex hopes to see Charles during the trip. Earlier this year, reports indicated that Harry would like his father to play a major role in the upcoming Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Harry's Vision for the Opening Ceremony