Prince Harry Believes Princess Diana 'Would Be Sad' Over His Feud With Prince William — Watch
Prince Harry is opening up like never before. In a new interview with Michael Strahan, which will premiere on Good Morning America on Monday, January 9, the 38-year-old was asked what Princess Diana would think of his relationship with Prince William.
“I think she would be sad. I think she would be looking at it long-term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship,” he said.
“I have felt the presence of my mom, more so in the last two years than I have in the last 30,” he continued.
As OK! previously reported, Harry will talk about his feud with William — he alleged that the dad-of-three, 40, physically attacked him over Meghan Markle — and his late mother in his new tome, Spare, which comes out on January 10.
It's been tough for the former royal to deal with his mother's death over the years. So much so, after she died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, he convinced himself it was all a nightmare.
"With nothing to do but roam the castle and talk to myself, a suspicion took hold, which then became a firm belief. This was all a trick," the California transplant said. “And for once the trick wasn’t being played by the people around me, or the press, but by Mummy. Her life’s been miserable, she’s been hounded, harassed, lied about, lied to. So she’s staged an accident as a diversion and run away.”
"There were lights around her, auras, almost halos,” he recalled. “As I realized their true origin, my stomach clenched. Flashes. They were [paparazzi photo] flashes.”
“I hadn’t been aware, before this moment, that the last thing Mummy saw on this earth was a flashbulb," he added.
Harry also went through the exact same tunnel his mother died in when he was in France. "Then we came to the mouth of the tunnel. We zipped ahead, went over the lip at the tunnel's entrance, the bump that supposedly sent Mummy's Mercedes veering off course. But the lip was nothing. We barely felt it," he recalled.
"As the car entered the tunnel I leaned forward, watched the light change to a kind of water orange, watched the concrete pillars flicker past. I counted them, counted my heartbeats, and in a few seconds we emerged from the other side," the passage read. "I sat back. Quietly I said: 'Is that all of it? It's…nothing. Just a straight tunnel.'"