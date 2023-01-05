Prince Harry Reveals Prince William Was 'Tormented' By Their Father's Affair With Camilla Parker Bowles

Prince Harry revealed the pain and "tremendous guilt" his elder brother, Prince William, felt after discovering the truth about their father's affair with Camilla Parker Bowles in an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Spare.

Addressing his mother's famous 1995 declaration to Martin Bashir that she discovered that there were "three people" in her marriage to Prince Charles — now known as King Charles III — Harry stated that Princess Diana had mistakenly left himself and William "out of the equation."