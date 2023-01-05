Prince Harry Reveals Prince William Was 'Tormented' By Their Father's Affair With Camilla Parker Bowles
Prince Harry revealed the pain and "tremendous guilt" his elder brother, Prince William, felt after discovering the truth about their father's affair with Camilla Parker Bowles in an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Spare.
Addressing his mother's famous 1995 declaration to Martin Bashir that she discovered that there were "three people" in her marriage to Prince Charles — now known as King Charles III — Harry stated that Princess Diana had mistakenly left himself and William "out of the equation."
"We didn’t understand what was going on with her and Pa, certainly, but we intuited enough, we sensed the presence of the Other Woman, because we suffered the downstream effects," Harry wrote in the highly anticipated tome, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, January 10.
PRINCE WILLIAM DID NOT WANT PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE TO GET MARRIED AT THE SAME VENUE AS HE & KATE MIDDLETON, BOOK CLAIMS
And although Harry was quite young at the time of the affair, he admitted to feeling a "lack of stability" as well as a "lack of warmth and love, in our home." The Duke of Sussex also noted it was his brother specifically who "harbored suspicions about the Other Woman."
"[It] confused him, tormented him, and when those suspicions were confirmed he felt tremendous guilt for having done nothing, said nothing, sooner," the excerpt read.
PRINCE HARRY RECALLS ASKING DRIVER TO GO THROUGH TUNNEL WHERE HIS MOTHER DIED AT THE 'EXACT SPEED' BEFORE THE TRAGEDY
In another section of the bombshell book, Harry recalls begging his father not to marry Camilla, but later, both he and his brother came to terms with Charles' decision.
"Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead," the passage noted. "We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings ... We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved."
Charles and Camilla eventually married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2005. They originally met in the 1970s and were rumored to have had an on and off relationship for nearly 25 years before they said "I Do."
Page Six reported the excerpt of Spare detailing William's feelings about his father's extramarital relationship.