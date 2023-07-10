Cover-Up? Details of Prince Harry's Immigration Visa to Remain Private Despite Claims He Lied About Past Drug Use
The Department of Homeland Security declared that the details of Prince Harry's American visa application will remain sealed despite the Heritage Foundation submitting a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain the paperwork.
It was ruled that despite the Duke of Sussex being a "public figure," that doesn't mean he must "forfeit all rights of privacy."
This is the Heritage Foundation's second time being denied, as they've been trying to see the documents to uncover whether or not Harry lied about his past drug use. As OK! reported, using illegal substances can prohibit someone from obtaining a visa — however, the father-of-two still received one despite admitting to using drugs in his memoir Spare.
After the foundation lost their argument the first time around, staffer Nile Gardiner stated, "The Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to stonewall the Heritage Foundation’s Freedom of Information request are unacceptable, and we will be contesting their position."
"This argument makes no sense, but is not surprising coming from the zero transparency Biden administration," he added.
In Harry's book, he explained he first tried cocaine while he was away at boarding school at age 17.
"It wasn’t much fun, and it didn’t make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me," the author recalled. "But it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal."
He also revealed he once took mushrooms while hanging out at Friends star Courteney Cox's house.
In the Apple TV+ series The Me You Can't See, Harry revealed he would often take drugs and drink alcohol during his younger days so he wouldn't have to deal with the depression and anxiety he experienced.
"I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling," he said. "I would probably drink a week's worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night. And I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something."
