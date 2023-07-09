Kate Middleton 'Taking on More Engagements Than Ever Before' After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Dramatic Exit
Kate Middleton is gearing up to have a very busy rest of the year!
“She’s taking on more engagements than ever before,” an insider dished. “She feels like it’s more important than ever for the monarchy that she’s seen out and about and that people don’t just associate her with relaxing all summer.”
After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exited the royal family in 2020, Kate and her husband, Prince William, have had to step up and attend aa slew of events in their absence.
“King Charles is so happy that Kate wants to take on extra events and duties,” noted the insider. “Especially because the British people are more able to come out and see her in the summer, so she’s getting to be with an audience who waits all year for time off to meet her."
As OK! previously reported, Kate, 41, is the glue that holds the brood together, according to Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell.
"Kate is in such an incredible position because it all rests on her, really," he explained in an interview. "The future rests on Kate and that’s an enormous responsibility, because if she decided that she didn’t want to be a part of her marriage anymore, then I think the royal family would collapse."
"Everything is pinned up by Kate, the future is underpinned by Catherine Middleton and that’s incredible," he emphasized. "Back in my day, the future seemed to be pinned on Diana Spencer, our future queen. Now we’re looking at another Princess of Wales who is in the same role that Diana had, married to a Prince of Wales and the future of the monarchy is down to her. It’s not an enviable position to be in."
Ever since Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022, William and Kate understand mingling with the public is part of their job.
"William's years of being mentored by his grandmother and his father have really paid off because the transition to Prince of Wales has been seamless," author Katie Nicholl added. "Kate has also effortlessly moved into a role with so much weight and history and is already making it her own."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Star spoke to the source.