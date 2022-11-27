Prince Harry's Ex Reveals Royal's 'Needy' Antics That Got Him 'Told Off' By Security
Spilling the deets! One of Prince Harry's former flings is opening up on her short-lived relationship with the Duke of Sussex.
Catherine Ommanney, who dated Harry briefly in 2006 when she was 34-years-old and he was only 21-years-old, admitted she had the "time of her life" with the prince — but there were times when he could be a bit childish.
Catherine, a divorced mother-of-two known for starring on The Real Housewives of DC, met Harry at a London bar in May 2006. The duo sparked a romance after the now 38-year-old asked her to "hop in" his Range Rover and go with him to an upscale nightclub where he "whisked" her away to the club's VIP area.
"I started chatting to somebody and Harry took the cloth out of the champagne bucket and put it over my head," she confessed of the younger man's shocking antics. "I was a bit upset because it was freezing. I told him, ‘Stop being so needy, that is not the way to behave.’"
Harry's security, who witnessed the playful prank, immediately stepped in and warned him against causing a scene, as Catherine recalled they "told him off," saying, "Get a grip. You can't behave like that."
The 50-year-old television personality added, "I saw him get told off like that a few times."
Their fling only lasted for a few dates after their initial meeting, but that was quite alright with Catherine, who explained, "He was only 21 so a relationship was the furthest thing from my mind."
The interior designer made the decision to talk publicly about her romance with Harry following the news that he would be discussing some of his ex-girlfriends in his upcoming memoir, noting that she expected she wouldn't be included in the bombshell tell-all.
The book, aptly titled Spare in reference to him being the youngest of two royal brothers, is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, January 10. And while it may not feature stories of Harry and Catherine's escapades, friends and members of the royal family are worried about what else he could reveal in its pages.
"I think those closest to him in the U.K. or those who were very close to him in the U.K. in the past are slightly concerned about how far he’s going," a royal expert explained. "Now, whether he puts all of that in the book or the doc, I don’t know, but he’s certainly been doing a lot of early childhood research."