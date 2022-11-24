Prince Harry's Pals 'Concerned About How Far He's Going' With Memoir: There Are Some 'Darker Moments,' Spills Expert

While the royal family is rightfully worried over what Prince Harry could say in his memoir, Spare, or in his and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary, a royal expert claimed even the father-of-two's friends have expressed concern with the upcoming tome.

According to True Royalty TV editor-in-chief Nick Bullen, the Duke of Sussex had been "talking to friends from his childhood" to help spark his memory — but his past is filled with countless haunting experiences.