Prince Harry's Pals 'Concerned About How Far He's Going' With Memoir: There Are Some 'Darker Moments,' Spills Expert
While the royal family is rightfully worried over what Prince Harry could say in his memoir, Spare, or in his and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary, a royal expert claimed even the father-of-two's friends have expressed concern with the upcoming tome.
According to True Royalty TV editor-in-chief Nick Bullen, the Duke of Sussex had been "talking to friends from his childhood" to help spark his memory — but his past is filled with countless haunting experiences.
In fact, Bullen noted Harry's book includes "some of the darker moments in his life," something his inner circle feels uneasy over him sharing so publicly. "I know a lot of people have been saying to him, 'Why are you going back over this old brand? Why are you digging all of this up again?'" the royal guru spilled.
Some confidantes are worried revisiting the low points could put the Invictus Games founder, 38, back in a negative headspace.
"So, I think those closest to him in the U.K. or those who were very close to him in the U.K. in the past are slightly concerned about how far he’s going," Bullen explained. "Now, whether he puts all of that in the book or the doc, I don’t know, but he’s certainly been doing a lot of early childhood research."
As OK! reported, the monarchy is panicking about the memoir's contents, though a source previously noted the Duke of Sussex put a real effort "to strike a balance that will hopefully minimize the fallout caused" by the publication.
Harry is believed to have softened some of the contents in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's September death, an event that made some predict he was going to scrap the book all together. However, he ended up just tweaking the tome instead, with the aforementioned insider noting, "At this stage there are no regrets."
Us Weekly chatted with Bullen about Harry's memoir, which will debut next year on Tuesday, January 10.
