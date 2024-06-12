Prince Harry's Friends Struggled to Embrace 'Politically Correct' Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's romance seemed like a fairytale to fans, but behind closed doors, the former actress clashed with the Duke of Sussex's friends and family.
"When Prince Harry started introducing new girlfriend Meghan Markle to his closest pals back in 2017, not all of them warmed to the American actress," Richard Eden wrote in an article.
"Harry's friends, after all, tend to be country sports enthusiasts with an earthy sense of humor, while Meghan is a politically correct Californian who practices yoga when she's not sipping green smoothies or nibbling avocado on toast," Eden added.
The Duke of Sussex has been based in California for four years, and Tom Quinn thinks his fascination with the region has come to an end.
"As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the U.K.," Quinn stated. "Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles."
OK! previously reported Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, hinted at the Sussexes losing their celebrity connections.
“Harry and Meghan’s circle is getting smaller and smaller. I think the A-list stars are dropping like flies," Burrell told an outlet. “Some already have done — Oprah no longer seems involved with them and some other celebrities have also dropped them."
“Back in the day, the A-listers were riding on the moment — Harry and Meghan were the most popular couple in the country at one time, when they got married, but there’s since been a decline," he continued.
Biographer Katie Nicholl hinted at Harry enjoying living in California despite skipping longtime pal Hugh Grosvenor's wedding.
"Harry's living a wonderful life and a life he's always wanted to live," Nicholl told Kinsey Schofield on her "Kinsey Scholfield Unfiltered" podcast. "And I thought that's really wonderful to hear — really pleased to hear that — but I'm sure there must be moments like this when he would have just got on a plane, with or without Meghan, and come over for a big society wedding like this if he and his brother were actually on talking terms."
While traveling around Nigeria, the Sussexes gushed over their new normal in the U.S.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry revealed. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
