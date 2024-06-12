Prince Harry's Friends Struggled to Embrace 'Politically Correct' Meghan Markle

"When Prince Harry started introducing new girlfriend Meghan Markle to his closest pals back in 2017, not all of them warmed to the American actress," Richard Eden wrote in an article.

"Harry's friends, after all, tend to be country sports enthusiasts with an earthy sense of humor, while Meghan is a politically correct Californian who practices yoga when she's not sipping green smoothies or nibbling avocado on toast," Eden added.