Prince Harry Will Never 'Distance Himself Further From His British Roots' by Becoming a U.S. Citizen

"The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but certainly not something that is a high priority for me right now," Harry told Good Morning America.

The famous redhead hinted at becoming a permanent resident, but Chistopher Andersen questioned the authenticity of Harry's response.

"There is really no earthly reason why, after being accused of turning his back on his family and his country, Harry would want to twist the knife by seeking U.S. citizenship," Andersen told an outlet.