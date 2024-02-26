Prince Harry Will Never 'Distance Himself Further From His British Roots' by Becoming a U.S. Citizen
Prince Harry was once a beloved figure in the U.K., but since immigrating to the U.S., his American residency leaves many people wondering if he'll ditch his British passport for good. Although the Duke of Sussex publicly complained about living in the monarchy, experts think he isn't ready to fully embrace life in California.
"The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but certainly not something that is a high priority for me right now," Harry told Good Morning America.
The famous redhead hinted at becoming a permanent resident, but Chistopher Andersen questioned the authenticity of Harry's response.
"There is really no earthly reason why, after being accused of turning his back on his family and his country, Harry would want to twist the knife by seeking U.S. citizenship," Andersen told an outlet.
"That would only distance himself further from his British roots and provoke a response from the palace," Andersen explained. "It would only anger the British public and exacerbate matters at a time when Harry’s father is battling cancer and the fate of the monarchy is hanging in the balance."
Aside from Harry's explosive move to the West Coast, the producer would have to stop utilizing his Duke of Sussex title if he became an American.
"Forget about whether the U.S. would ultimately demand that Harry renounce his titles," Andersen added. "It’s much more likely that King Charles would face pressure to strip Harry of his royal titles if he chose to become a U.S. citizen. And it’s difficult to see the upside of Harry becoming a U.S. citizen."
"What’s in it for him?" Andersen continued. "Why would he further alienate himself from the rest of the royals? Harry says he loves living in America, but that’s not the same as saying he loves America. It was clear that Harry was blindsided when he was asked that question."
The manual of the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Service has a strict requirement about formal rankings.
"Any applicant who has any titles of heredity or positions of nobility in any foreign state must renounce the title or the position," the policy states. "The applicant must expressly renounce the title in a public ceremony and USCIS must record the renunciation as part of the proceedings. Failure to renounce the title of position shows a lack of attachment to the Constitution."
Homeland Security's response to Harry's time in the U.S. has been a topic of controversy for months. OK! previously reported the Heritage Foundation sued the Biden Adminstration to publish Harry's Visa application after the Duke of Sussex admitted to abusing substances in his memoir, Spare.
In the past, celebrities such as Kate Moss, John Lennon and Amy Winehouse's applications were rejected due to their public battles with addiction.
The Heritage Foundation's staffer Nile Gardiner stated, "The Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to stonewall the Heritage Foundation’s Freedom of Information request are unacceptable, and we will be contesting their position."
"This argument makes no sense, but is not surprising coming from the zero transparency Biden administration," he added.
Andersen spoke to Fox News Digtial.